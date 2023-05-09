Dance team takes top honors.

The winning dance team includes (from left to right) Karley Backer, Horseheads, N.Y.; Sienna Cushing, Wellsboro; Kaylee Manikowski, Blossburg; Maddie Cavanaugh, Horseheads, N.Y.

 submitted

Heather Bennett’s Dancin’ to the Rhythm and Heather Cavanaugh, director, travelled to Utica, N.Y. this past weekend to compete at Fly Dance Competition in the Advanced competitive division.

The A Team Awards were as follows:

  • Hip Hop – “Mean Girls” won Private Charter (High Gold) and second in category
  • Musical Theatre – “Hey Big Spender” earned Million Miler (Platinum) and second in category
  • Clogging – “Jolene” received Private Charter (High Gold) and first in category
  • Jazz – “The Way You Make Me Feel” got Private Charter (High Gold)
  • Lyrical – “Happiest Years” won Million Miler (Platinum) and first in category
  • Tap – “Play that Funky Music” received Private Charter (High Gold) and second in category.

The A Team’s Contemporary Dance, “Where We Are,” choreographed by Cassandra Cavanaugh, Los Angeles, was awarded a Million Miler (Platinum) and received a special invitation to compete at Nationals for being the highest scoring group dance of the competition.

Heather Bennett’s Dancin’ to the Rhythm will be auditioning for their 2023-2024 competitive teams in late summer. Teams are grouped according to ability, not age. All committed, serious dancers are welcome. Watch their Facebook page for dates.

