Mansfield’s Rhythms Academy of Dance’s Competitive Dance Teams, Footwork and Jr. Footwork, finished off Regionals at NYSDC and StarQuest in April. NYSDC was held in Rochester, N.Y. April 21-23 and StarQuest was in Lancaster April 29-30.
At NYSDC, Caidence Faughnan of Liberty in “Long Long Time Ago” performed first and received Gold, and an Intensity Judges Award. “Dancin’” tappers, Aerilyn Gehringer and Mila Olson of Blossburg and Willow Mortimer of Tioga danced next and received High Gold, a Third Time Charmers Judges Award and first place Overall High Score in division.
“Mortal Kombat” dancers, Jewel Beck and Audrina Faughnan of Liberty, Mia Brooks of Blossburg and Alexis Hutcheson of Tioga received High Gold and seventh place Overall High Score in division and then tapped to “Pound the Alarm” also receiving High Gold, a Tap Articulation Judges Award and a Stand Out Award.
At StarQuest, “Mortal Kombat” dancers performed first and received Platinum and eighth place Overall Top High Score in division. “Pound the Alarm” dancers also received Platinum. Caidence in “Long Long Time Ago” received Platinum. “Dancin’” tappers received Platinum and third place Overall Top High Score in division; and then danced to “Big Noise” and received High Gold.
Both dance teams will be heading to Nationals in July.