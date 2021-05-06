Grace Niemczyk will speak at the Saturday, May 8 meeting of the Wellsboro Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. The meeting will start at 1 p.m. at the Mount Zion Church, 7 Mount Zion Road, Wellsboro.
Niemczyk, regent of the Wellsboro Chapter, will talk about conservation from the unique perspective of conservation expanded.
She said, “My presentation will include conservation practicality and efficiency in deliciousness and versatility. Come hear my talk to find out what this means.”
Any woman who can prove lineal descent from a Revolutionary War patriot is eligible to join the DAR and is invited to attend the meeting.
For more information call Regent Niemczyk at 570-724-4990.