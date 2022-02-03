Members of the Wellsboro Area Senior High School Grand Canyon FFA are hosting a pancake breakfast on Saturday, Feb. 26 from 8-11 a.m. at the Wellsboro Firemen’s Annex on East Avenue in Wellsboro.
In a press release issued last week, it was erroneously reported that the FFA Pancake Breakfast would be Saturday morning Feb. 12 as part of Wellsboro Winter Celebration activities.
Due to a scheduling conflict, the Wellsboro Firemen’s Annex was not available on Saturday, Feb. 12 so the date for the pancake breakfast was changed to Saturday, Feb. 26.
On the menu are pancakes, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage and beverage (tea, coffee, juice). The price is $6 for adults, $3 for children ages 6 to 12 and free for farmers and children that are 5 years of age and under.
“We hope to be able to once again hold the breakfast next year in conjunction with the Wellsboro Winter Celebration,” said Melanie Berndtson, FFA advisor.