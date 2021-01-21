Beginning this past Saturday, Jan. 16 and continuing through at least March 31, the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources announced on its website that to help decrease the spread of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth, all in-person programs staffed by state park employees and DCNR volunteers or friends groups as well as services and trainings with the public are canceled, including all state park and forestry-hosted events and festivals.
Check the calendar of events at https://events.dcnr.pa.gov for virtual programs being held.
All visitor center exhibit halls and interpretive areas will remain closed until at least March 31.
For more information, visit the DCNR website at https://www.dcnr.pa.gov/StateParks/Pages/default.aspx.