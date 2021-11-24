The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources invites interested vendors to participate in an open forum discussion relative to its Request for Information to provide the most cost-effective, and successful way to operate the 700-acre Denton Hill State Park located in Potter County along Route 6, in the Township of Ulysses.
The event will be held at the ski lodge at Denton Hill State Park, Route 6, Ulysses on Dec. 16 at 10 a.m.
Topics for discussion at the vendor forum may include industry standards, vendor community insight and expertise, best practices, potential four-season activities, and current and future enhancements.
The vendor forum is reserved for offerors interested in becoming potential prime contractor candidates for the operation of the Denton Hill State Park. A tour of the park will be conducted immediately after the vendor forum. DCNR strongly encourages interested vendors to participate in this tour and to clearly ascertain the public private partnership potential at Denton Hill State Park.
A courtesy RSVP is required by noon on Friday, Dec. 3. Contact issuing officer Judy Deiter at 717-705-3958 or RA-parkconcessions@pa.gov to confirm your attendance at the forum and for any questions.
Background
Denton Hill State Park was developed by DCNR as a specialized ski area in the early 1950s. All permanent infrastructure is owned by DCNR and needs crucial rehabilitation and modernization to bring it to acceptable industry standards. The downhill ski area has been closed since the winter of 2014. A new master plan for the park includes infrastructure improvements and positions a concessionaire to grow recreational opportunities across all four seasons.
DCNR is committing the funds for the necessary rehabilitation and modernization work needed to support future park concession operations. Therefore, DCNR is seeking information from interested vendors on how to best utilize the Commonwealth’s investment along with a vendor commitment to develop a viable recreational operation at the State Park.
Vendors should review and make themselves familiar with the Feasibility Plan and the Master Plan, dated January 2016 and September 2018, respectively. These plans are available at: https://www.dcnr.pa.gov/StateParks/FindAPark/DentonHillStatePark/Pages/MasterPlan.aspx.