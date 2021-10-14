The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources is seeking three volunteer members for the 2022 Pennsylvania Trails Advisory Committee, Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn announced.
“We are looking for trails enthusiasts who are eager to make a difference and want to be ambassadors for Pennsylvania’s wonderful trail network,” Dunn said. “Our focus is ensuring that we select three new representatives who can help improve the reach of our trails internally and with partnerships across the commonwealth.”
This 20-member, DCNR-appointed committee is charged with implementing the development of a statewide land and water trail network to facilitate recreation, transportation, and healthy lifestyles for all. The committee represents both motorized and non-motorized trail users and advises DCNR on the use of state and federal trail funding.
The committee also selects Pennsylvania’s Trail of the Year. Pennsylvania continues its tradition of being a leader in trail development by providing its citizens and visitors with more than 12,000 miles of trails.
The agency is seeking interested parties to voluntarily represent each of the following user groups: cross country skiing, off-highway motorcycling and members-at-large. Those selected will serve a three-year term starting Jan. 1, 2022.
DCNR is committed to building a culture of diversity, equity, and inclusion and strives to provide representation from geographic areas across the state. To increase representation from the northern portions of the state, individuals from those areas are strongly encouraged to apply.
Letters of interest and resumes are due by Oct. 31 and must be submitted to RA-explorepatrails@pa.gov. More information can be found at www.dcnr.pa.gov/Communities/TrailDevelopment/PATrailsAdvisoryCommittee.