Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn announced the start of aerial spraying of state woodlands to combat spongy moth (Lymantria dispar dispar, formerly known as the gypsy moth) populations poised for spring outbreaks in many sections of Pennsylvania.
In 2022, spongy moth defoliated 855,406 acres in Pennsylvania.
DCNR’s Bureau of Forestry will oversee spraying of 274 sites totaling 290,753 acres. Included will be portions of 13 state forests and 18 state parks in 19 counties located in southcentral, central, northcentral, and northeast Pennsylvania. The agency’s spraying efforts will cost more than $6 million, using a combination of general funds, DCNR special funds and federal funds.
In 2022, a total of 209,000 acres were treated. In addition to DCNR’s spray program, the Pennsylvania Game Commission will also be conducting an aerial spray program in 2023 on approximately 109,000 acres of state game lands.
Local state parks to be sprayed include Colton Point and Leonard Harrison, Tioga County; Little Pine, Lycoming County; Ole Bull, Potter County; Ravensburg, Clinton County; and Sinnemahoning, Cameron County.
“In Pennsylvania, these destructive, invasive insects go through cycles where outbreaks generally occur every five to 10 years,” DCNR Forest Health Manager Rosa Yoo said. “Populations had declined in 2019 and 2020 thanks to the spongy moth fungus disease and wet spring weather, but that no longer is the case in 2021 and 2022, resulting in the need for suppression efforts.”
The suppression program is conducted with the goal of minimizing defoliation so that trees do not become stressed and succumb to disease, other insect pests or drought. Progress of the spray program can be followed using the interactive map on the DCNR web page.
Targeted sites are determined by surveys of egg masses and other indicators indicating populations are increasing and have the potential to cause major defoliation.
Feeding while in the larval – or caterpillar – stage, the insect usually hatches and begins feeding from mid- to late April in southern Pennsylvania, and in early to mid-May in the northern part of the state. Oak, apple, sweet gum, basswood, birch, aspen and willow trees are most affected by the spongy moth.
Bureau of Forestry experts note the state’s oak stands are especially vulnerable to infestations, often resulting in tree mortality.
The applied insecticides, tebufenozide or Bacillus thuringiensis subsp. kurstaki, must be ingested by young caterpillars as they feed on emerging foliage. These products are subject to state and federal environmental review and are deemed safe for use and are commonly used in agriculture.
Visit DCNR’s website for more information.