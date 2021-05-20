Hamilton-Gibson is currently preparing for its second production this year in front of a live audience, “Dead Man’s Cell Phone” being directed by Gabe Hakvaag of Wellsboro.
Cast members are in rehearsals for performances at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, June 4, 5, 11 and 12 and 2:30 p.m. on Sundays, June 6 and 13 in the Warehouse Theatre at 3 Central Ave., Wellsboro.
“The Last Romance,” a bittersweet romantic comedy with a twist, sold out five of its six shows the first two weekends in May. This was the first time the community theater arts group had produced a live show since October 2020.
”This play struck a chord of hope and art and connectedness,” said Thomas Putnam, its director. “Audience members were thrilled to be able to meet again for a live theater production. A number came a second time and brought friends with them. It was a great experience for everybody.”
“Dead Man’s Cell Phone” is a very different kind of comedy. It tells the story of Jean. She is in a cafe trying to enjoy her lunch but is frustrated because the cell phone of the man seated at the next table keeps ringing incessantly, but he won’t answer it. She storms over, picks up the phone and begins speaking to the man’s callers, one after another. They identify him as Gordon. Soon, she realizes that Gordon is dead.
This modern fable, written by American playwright Sarah Ruhl, explores the paradox of modern technology’s ability to both unite and isolate people in the digital age.
“Ruhl’s productions are intentionally highly imaginative and collaborative, and cast members are expected to bring creative problem solving along with acting skills to the production,” said Hakvaag.
“She captures everyday actions within a mythic framework, telling stories the way fables are told: this thing happened, then this and then this,” Hakvaag said. “The results are stories that are both delicate and hilariously funny, simply charming but with teeth that bite.”
“Dead Man’s Cell Phone” is also about how people memorialize the dead and how remembering changes them. Through this odyssey, Jean is forced to confront her own assumptions about morality, redemption and the need to connect in a technologically obsessed world.
Jean is played by Kadee Jay of Mansfield and Gordon by Tim Wilbourn of Wellsboro. Ellen Schaefer of Muncy Valley is Mrs. Gottlieb, Gordon’s mother. Kacy Hagan plays two characters, Hermia, Gordon’s widow and The Other Woman, a stranger. Joshua Allen is Dwight, Gordon’s brother. Both Hagan and Allen are from Wellsboro.
Taylor Nickerson is the choreographer and Sean Bartlett is the stage manager of the show.
“Reservations are required. We are asking people to buy tickets in advance so we can assign seats to meet social distancing protocols and state guidelines. No tickets will be sold at the door,” said Hakvaag.
For more information or to reserve and prepay, call 570-724-2079 or prepay online at hgp.booktix.com.