There is still time to register for the free Set Building Workshop being presented by the Hamilton-Gibson Women’s Project at 9 a.m. this Saturday, Sept. 17 in the Warehouse Theatre at 3 Central Avenue in Wellsboro.
The goal of the HG Women’s Project is to find more women and individuals that do not identify as men who would like to learn about the set-design and set-building process and get hands-on experience by building part of the set for “Foolish Fishgirls and the Pearl.”
Performances of “Foolish Fishgirls and the Pearl” are Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 11, 12 and 13, and Friday and Saturday, Nov. 18 and 19.
To register for the workshop, email hamiltongibsonprod@gmail.com.