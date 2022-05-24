The Wellsboro Area Chamber of Commerce is inviting local non-profit groups to participate in the 80th Annual Pennsylvania State Laurel Festival by entering a community float in the Saturday, June 18 Laurel Parade.
The Laurel Festival celebrates the blooming of mountain laurel — the state flower.
Floats must preregister by Friday, June 10 to be in the parade.
The float design must represent this year’s theme “Music of America” and be non-political, non-commercial and non-sectarian.
For float entry forms and safety guidelines, contact the Wellsboro Area Chamber of Commerce at 114 Main Street, Wellsboro, by calling 570-724-1926 or emailing info@wellsboropa.com.