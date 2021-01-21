The Deane Center for the Performing Arts at 104 Main St., Wellsboro, is planning to return to a full slate of live entertainment in mid-April, COVID-19 permitting, according to Executive Director Kevin Connelly.
“We had scheduled the Kevin McKrell Band in February but did not promote the concert due to the worsening pandemic,” said Connelly. “It has been canceled as it is clearly too soon to be holding concerts right now. Bringing a large number of people inside for a live performance is not only a risk until a higher percentage of our audience is vaccinated, but attending a concert is not something our audience is comfortable doing at this point. We hope to be able to get back into the live entertainment business in mid-April.”
”We are renting rooms for events in February and beyond while observing COVID-19 occupancy and safety guidelines,” said Connelly.
The office is open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. ”We are hoping to return to more regular office hours in April but in the meantime are checking email and phone messages daily,” he said.
To inquire about renting space for meetings, trainings, celebrations and parties, call the Deane Center at 570-724-6220 and leave a voice mail message, email office@deanecenter.com or Kevin Connelly at director@deanecenter.com or visit deanecenter.com.