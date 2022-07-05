Tickets are selling fast for the Reba McEntire tribute concert being presented by veteran Las Vegas performer Corrie Sachs on Friday, July 15 at 7 p.m. in the Coolidge Theatre at the Deane Center for the Performing Arts at 104 Main Street in Wellsboro. Opening the show will be Scott Turner of Wellsboro on acoustic guitar and harmonica singing songs by John Prine and Willie Nelson.

McEntire is an actress and country music singer whose syndicated sitcom “Reba” is featured on the CW and My TV networks and the Hallmark Channel.

Sachs is America’s #1 Reba McEntire tribute artist, unparalleled in her portrayal of the legendary performer. Audiences of all ages are spellbound by her dynamic stage presence, versatility and captivating enthusiasm.

Since 1993, Sachs has been performing as Reba. “In 1994, I was asked to go on tour with her but couldn’t because I was already under contract for another show,” she said.

“As soon as I put the red wig on, I am Reba. Take the wig off and I am back to being me,” said Sachs.

Sachs will sing a selection of Reba’s number one hits, such as “Turn on the Radio” and “Pink Guitar” and iconic songs like “Fancy” and “Why Haven’t I Heard from You.”

Sachs was awarded the prestigious “2011 Tribute Act of the Year” for her portrayal of Reba by the Las Vegas Review Journal. She was also inducted into the Las Vegas Entertainment Hall of Fame and chosen the “Las Vegas Singer of the Year” three times.

“In 1993 I was singing at the Tropicana Hotel with my own band. The producer from the show American Superstars at the Flamingo Hotel in Las Vegas approached me and said I should be performing as Reba McEntire because I looked and sounded like her. During the next six weeks, he kept coming back, telling me the same thing and I kept saying ‘No.’

“Finally, he told me to try on the red wig he had brought and if I didn’t think I looked like Reba, he would never bother me again. When I tried on the wig, I realized he was right. I studied the way she sang and moved, learned her songs and began impersonating her on stage with American Superstars.”

“My next shows as Reba were with Honky Tonk Angels followed by “Legends in Concert” and then I started my own company and toured as Reba.

Born and raised in Omaha, Nebraska, Sachs began her singing career as a three-year-old. She turned professional at 15 and continued her vocal training at the University of Miami.

For the next 15 years, before deciding to settle in Las Vegas in 1987, Sachs performed with her band throughout the United States and to music tracks as the lead singer for the Lemon Twist Showstoppers group with USO worldwide.

Her prolific career spans stage, television and radio. She opened for such stars as Bob Hope, Bob Newhart, Debbie Reynolds and the comedy team of Allen and Rossi.

A headliner in Las Vegas, Atlantic City and on national tours, she has wowed audiences with her singing ability and stage presence.

Sachs is currently singing as Reba with the Las Vegas production company “Legends in Concert,” which she has done on an intermittent basis for 24 years.

Every Thursday for 22 years, she has co-hosted the highly successful syndicated Dennis Bono Radio Show, which is performed in front of a live audience in the main showroom at the South Point Hotel, Casino and Spa in Las Vegas.

For tickets, call 570-724-6220 or visit deanecenter.com. Tickets will also be sold at the door, if available.