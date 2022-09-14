BLOSSBURG — Buying 216 acres to assist with an acid mine drainage clean-up is a new venture for the North Central Penn Conservancy, but one that the organization and its partners are excited about.

It’s also one that will result in a clean Tioga River for the first time in more than 100 years, return aquatic life and fish to the waters and promote economic development.

Members of the Conservancy, the Susquehannock River Basin Commission and the project engineer presented details on the plan to remediate acid mine drainage entering the river at a dinner meeting Sept. 13 at the fire hall here.

Tom Clark, mine drainage coordinator for the SRBC, said similar projects have taken place across the state with significant improvements to AMD-impaired waterways.

“What happened at Bennet Branch (onn Sinnemahoning Creek) is going to happen here and I think it will happen quicker than people realize,” Clark said.

Once the waters change from acidic to alkaline, the heavy metals coating the rocks are swept downstream, fish return immediately followed soon after by invertebrate and other aquatic life.

“I foresee Blossburg becoming a river town,” Clark said.

Blossburg is a unique situation. In areas where bituminous (soft) coal was mined, AMD often has a slower water flow, but harsher quality to the water. Anthracite (hard) coal regions are the opposite with significant water flow, but more benign water quality, said Clark. Blossburg mixes the two, with high water flow and harsh water quality.

Six mine drainages discharge into Blossburg and Morris Run, causing 90% of the pollution. Of the six, Coal Creek is responsible for 60% with an average of 2.4 million gallons/day discharge and a maximum of 4.2 million gallons/day.

The Bear Creek discharge is the least impactful and will not be treated in this project. By addressing the other five discharges, the stream will be restored.

Working to the project’s advantage are the “really good streams coming into the Tioga with really good fish populations,” Clark said. Those fish will help re-colonize the Tioga.

The plant will treat an average of 5.3 million gallons of water per day, up to a maximum of 8 million gallons. Each of the discharges will be captured by different methods, depending on the topography, flow and other issues, then pumped to the treatment facility in Morris Run.

Sami Pretzel, a senior program manager with Kleinfelder, Inc., the engineering firm, said the project will include more than eight miles of pipe and six pumping stations. Four pumping stations will collect the raw AMD water, one will pump cleaned effluent to Fallbrook and one will pump sludge back for underground disposal.

“Our goal is to have a plant that anybody can operate for a long period of time and it’s not going to cost anybody additional money,” Pretzel said.

The facility is being built with excess capability so, for example, one settling pond can handle the full load while another one is taken offline for maintenance or cleaning.

It will also be built with materials that can withstand the harsh AMD waters. For example, similar plants in the state have had to replace stainless steel parts sooner than planned due to the corrosive nature of the water.

“We hope the switch can stay on for 50 to 75 years rather than 20 to 30,” Pretzel said.

The existing passive treatment system in Fallbrook will remain online. The excess water will be pumped to the treatment plant in Morris Run and discharged back to Fallbrook.

The project will restore 20 miles of the Tioga River from Blossburg to the Tioga Lake.

Engineers have completed about 10% of the design work and expect to be completed by next summer. Securing permits is slated for fall 2023 and the project will be let for bid in the winter. Construction will take place during 2024-2025.

Other partners in the project include: the PA Department of Environmental Protection, the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and the Tioga County Concerned Citizens Committee.