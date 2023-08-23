The Victoria Theatre at 222 Main St., Blossburg, will present Diamonds in Jupiter, a ten piece R&B, jazz and pop band on Saturday, Aug. 26 at 7:30 p.m.
Several of the musicians have performed internationally and hail from music colleges like Berklee and Oberlin. Saxophonist David Lee Jones, who has recorded with several well known artists, is featured in this concert.
Concertgoers are invited to a microbrew tasting by Boom City Brewing Company before the show. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
The Victoria Theatre has a full schedule of fall concerts scheduled through November and is also showing first-run movies. For more information visit www.voctoriatheatreblossburg.com or their Facebook page.