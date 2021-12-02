The 37th Annual Dickens of a Christmas celebration is this Friday through Sunday, Dec. 3, 4 and 5.
“Wellsboro’s Dickens of a Christmas is a family, fun event,” said Julie Henry, Wellsboro Area Chamber of Commerce executive director. “Having a good time is what our festival is all about. It’s refreshing to see people enjoying themselves and coming together as Dickens’ characters and willingly sharing their talents as singers and musicians in keeping with the holiday spirit.”
On Saturday only, Wellsboro’s downtown streets will be closed to motorized vehicles and transformed into an early Victorian marketplace with more than 120 outdoor vendors.
At 9 a.m., the town crier will greet everyone with the ringing of his bell and announcements of the day. The Dickens Fezziwig Street Performers will welcome the crowd and perform skits, sing and dance.
Lining the streets will be artists and craftsmen with an assortment of holiday gifts, decorations and more. Also available will be fresh Christmas wreaths and greens. Outdoor food vendors will tickle the taste buds and warm tummies with foods to eat there and to take home.
The United Methodist Church Indoor Craft Show will be from 3-8 p.m. on Friday and 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday only will be the Indoor/Outdoor Dickens Craft Show at the Wellsboro Fireman’s Annex at 21 East Avenue.
Registration for the Dickens Best Dressed Showcase will be from 9-11:30 a.m. on Saturday in the Deane Center at 104 Main Street. The top 10 finalists will be chosen with judging to select the gold and silver winners beginning promptly at 1 p.m. on the Deane Center’s outdoor stage.
Everyone (in costume or not) is welcome to participate in the 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Victorian Strolls on Saturday. The strolls start at the Deane Center’s outdoor stage.
In the Deane Center lobby on Saturday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. will be New York City hat designer Christine A. Moore; Shutter Homestead with wines; Staggering Unicorn Winery; Innerstoic Wine & Cider Company; and the Wellsboro Rotary Club with gun raffle tickets.
On display in the front windows at the Deane Center is the Department 56 Dickens Village donated to the Wellsboro Area Chamber of Commerce in August of 2018.
Hamilton-Gibson Productions will present A Dickens of a Concert Friday night and six performances of “A Christmas Carol” at the Deane Center’s two theaters on Saturday and one performance on Sunday.
On Friday and Saturday, the Arcadia Theatre at 50 Main St., Wellsboro is showing the film “The Man Who Invented Christmas” about Charles Dickens and his creation of Ebenezer Scrooge, Tiny Tim and other classic characters in his novella “A Christmas Carol.”
There will also be a special showing of “Nessmuk: In Defense of Nature in the Pennsylvania Wilds” at 11 a.m. on Saturday in the Arcadia Theatre.
At 5 p.m. Saturday, the Candlelight Walk for Peace will begin at Packer Park on Queen Street and end on The Green where the annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony with Santa and a carol sing will start at 5:30 p.m.
Visitors can pick up a copy of the Dickens of a Christmas brochure on the chamber’s front porch at 114 Main Street. The brochure includes a list of the outdoor artists, craftsmen and food vendors, the schedule of events and a map.
For more information, call 570-724-1926, email info@wellsboropa.com or visit www.wellsboropa.com.