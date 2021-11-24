A chicken and biscuit dinner will be held to raise funds to help pay the medical expenses of Celestia Fuhrer.
Celestia, age 17, is a senior at Wellsboro Area High School. On Oct. 30, she was in an automobile accident and sustained a broken back. After two surgeries, she is now recovering and undergoing physical therapy to re-learn how to walk. She will need extensive therapy to gain full control of her body. Medical bills are expected to be extensive.
The dinner will be held from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, at the Middlebury Township Fire Hall. The cost of the meal is $10.
In addition, there will be a baked goods and 50/50 raffle.
To make a donation, contact Teal Haynes at 570-793-8648 or Damara Fuhrer at 570-439-7038.