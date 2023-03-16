Fifty years ago, President Nixon pulled back the bamboo curtain separating the United States and China—and the Philadelphia Orchestra stepped across the threshold. After Western music was targeted for elimination during the Cultural Revolution, a historic visit by the Philadelphia Orchestra in 1973 touched hearts and rekindled a love for the music despite years of silence.
Filmmaker Jennifer Lin will visit the Deane Center’s Warehouse Theatre at 3 Central Ave., Wellsboro, next Sunday, March 26 at 3 p.m. to screen and discuss her documentary “Beethoven in Beijing,” which explores the Philadelphia Orchestra’s legacy in China both then and now.
A former foreign correspondent for The Philadelphia Inquirer, Lin will engage in conversation about the making of the film with her former Inquirer colleague, David O’Reilly.
The screening is being presented free to the public by co-sponsors, the Endless Mountain Music Festival and the Deane Center for the Performing Arts. Refreshments and a Q&A will follow the screening. Donations are always appreciated.
The award-winning “Beethoven in Beijing” premiered nationally on PBS’s Great Performances. Narrated by American and Chinese musicians and historians, the film spans a half-century of music history, beginning in 1973 with the historic tour to China and ending in the present with the orchestra’s collaboration with such renowned musicians as pianist Lang Lang and Oscar-winning composer Tan Dun.
Among its awards, the documentary was a finalist for the prestigious Library of Congress/Lavine Ken Burns Prize for Film.
Lin also has published a companion book by the same name. For 31 years, she worked at The Inquirer as a reporter, including posts as a foreign correspondent in China, a financial correspondent on Wall Street and a national correspondent in Washington, D.C. She is also author of a family memoir, “Shanghai Faithful: Betrayal and Forgiveness in a Chinese Christian Family.”
Lin is currently working on a documentary, “Beyond Yellowface,” about eliminating racial stereotypes from ballet and opera.
For more information, call 570-724-6220.