In his book, “Coming into the Country”, noted American author John McPhee described Nessmuk’s writing as having “so much wisdom, wit, and insight that it makes Henry David Thoreau seem alien, humorless, and French.”
Horace Kephart, commonly known as “the father of camping”, credits Nessmuk for many of his ideas, and dedicated his book, “Camping and Woodcraft” to “The Shade of Nessmuk in the Happy Hunting Ground.”
The 2021 Laurel Concert Series will open and close with a new film researched, written, directed and produced by Gale Largey of Wellsboro. This retired Mansfield University sociology professor enjoys making documentary films about local history and people. Among them are the Austin Dam disaster, the heroes of World War II and his newest, “Nessmuk: In Defense of Nature in the Pennsylvania Wilds.”
The 90-minute film will be shown at 7 p.m. on Monday, June 14 in the Coolidge Theatre at the Deane Center for the Performing Arts at 104 Main St., Wellsboro and at noon on Saturday, June 19 in the Arcadia Theatre at 50 Main St., Wellsboro. Both showings are free and open to the public. Donations are appreciated.
“The reason we decided on the theme ‘Nessmuk’ for the 2021 Laurel Festival is because of Gale’s new film,” said Julie Henry, Wellsboro Area Chamber of Commerce executive director,
Not only does Largey’s film mark the 200th anniversary of Nessmuk’s birth but also shines a light on the national importance of this man who lived most of his life in Wellsboro and is buried in the Wellsboro Cemetery on Nichols Street.
George Washington Sears was born on Dec. 2, 1821 and died on May 1, 1890. He was a pioneer conservationist, poet, adventurer, canoeist and outdoor writer whose pen name was “Nessmuk.”
The film is done in the first person with local Brian Morral as the voice of Nessmuk who talks about his experiences growing up as the oldest of 10 children in Massachusetts, signing up when he was 19 for a three-year whaling voyage, moving to Wellsboro, helping a slave escape, being a Civil War volunteer, traveling to Brazil, going on canoeing trips in the Adirondacks in the 1880s and about the contents of his unusual will.
Nessmuk was a fierce critic of the human toll on the natural environment as evidenced in his extensive writings in “Forest and Stream,” the forerunner of “Field and Stream.”
Nessmuk is the author of “Woodcraft” about camping. Published in 1884. it became the “Bible for outdoor recreation” and is still in print today.
Largey’s exploration of the life and ideas of this 19th century American naturalist reveals his many facets.
“Today, Nessmuk is usually associated with the Adirondacks,” Largey said. “Most people are aware of his name only because Lake Nessmuk and Mount Nessmuk, both in the Wellsboro area, are named for him. My goal is to help bring the association of his name back to Wellsboro.”
The documentary features the talents of other locals such as Pat Davis who wrote music for two of Nessmuk’s poems that are sung in the film by members of the Wellsboro Men’s Chorus.
The Laurel Concert Series is also presenting four concerts, also free and open to the public with donations appreciated.
