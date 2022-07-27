Stakeholders are debating the best way to serve child victims of abuse, and whether that includes using a child advocacy center (CAC) in the county or one 90 minutes away.

On July 13, a panel of state and local officials discussed ways to encourage collaboration and increase communication with county officials. Taking part in the call were Maryann McEvoy, executive director and state child advocate with Gov. Tom Wolf’s office; leaders in state level child advocacy and children and youth departments; aides to from the offices of Sen. Cris Dush and Rep. Clint Owlett; and representatives from I’m Protecting Against Childhood Trauma, which has developed a facility.

The Tioga County commissioners and District Attorney Krista Deats declined to take part in a letter dated July 7.

No one disagrees that CACs provide an important role in securing evidence and providing expert testimony to hold perpetrators accountable and also provide mental health and other services needed by the victim. The debate centers on who can best provide those services as economically as possible for Tioga County’s children.

The county is not required to use or house a CAC, wrote Deats. It is mandated to have a Mult-Disciplinary Investigative Team, which meets regularly to decide how best to deal with all child abuse cases, including deciding which ones advance to a CAC.

Currently, Tioga County utilizes the CAC facility at the Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital in Danville. Of the county’s 18-20 abuse cases reported each month, an average of two cases/month are sent for CAC interviews.

“Our children deserve the best care, examination and interview possible,” wrote Deats. “The medical examiner is a renowned doctor in the field of pediatrics with extensive and impressive knowledge on child abuse. The doctor makes himself available for consultations, in-person visits and court hearings when needed.”

The county exceeds the state requirements, noted Commissioners Erick Coolidge and Roger Bunn. Other counties, including neighboring Lycoming County, utilize the same CAC.

Jennie Pettet, state director of the Office of Children Youth and Families, confirmed that Tioga County met all state requirements during the most recent inspection. But, she said, there could be opportunities for growth.

“You can check the box for meeting regulatory compliance and still have room to grow for quality,” Pettet said.

In 2019, ImPACT purchased a building at 16 Water St., Wellsboro, renovated it and is prepared to hire staff and open, said founder Robin Adams. She began the project with the support of the district attorney’s office. The relationship broke down before the CAC opened.

Now, state officials are involved to determine its future in the county.

“I am asked a lot: why Tioga County?” said McEvoy. “I always answer same way: the rate of child abuse within county is the highest per capita in the state. We have a very unique situation. We have a fully-developed CAC that is turnkey ready with protocols ready for review by all individuals who should be involved. Nothing is happening and we’re not getting an answer for why that is.”

Coolidge and Bunn said a significant hurdle is the lack of expertise available locally. ImPACT’s CAC, The Shine Center, has neither a forensic interviewer nor a physician who will provide the expert testimony at trial, a necessary component for holding the perpetrator accountable, they said. If the forensic interviewer and physician become available here, they would be willing reconsider.

“We are not giving up what we have to build a program,” Bunn said. “The numbers don’t support us having a building to support the program.”

Chris Kirchner, president of the Child Advocacy Centers of Pennsylvania, noted that rural communities have more challenges in operating a CAC, based on several factors, including lower case numbers.

McKean County, which has a similar population as Tioga County at 39,000, operates a CAC, which saw 172 children of 242 reported cases in 2021. Tioga County had 204 reported cases in 2020 and 255 in 2019.

CACs can also be utilized for cases other than sexual abuse, said Kirchner. Some counties send children who have received serious physical abuse cases or witnessed abuse of other children.

“If you screen cases that are most serious or go to criminal court, you will have low numbers. If you throw the net wider to include all kids who would benefit, you’ll see numbers closer to McKean,” Kirchner said.

Where does Tioga County go from here?

McEvoy spoke with county officials via phone on July 14, and offered two options. Both would remove Adams and ImPACT from operating the CAC and put the leadership in either the hands of a respected child advocate or by a neighboring county’s CAC which would use the building as a satellite campus.

County officials did agree to be part of further discussions at a meeting in late August. They also referred the matter to county solicitor, Christopher Gabriel, who is drafting a response to be adopted by the board.

“We will continue to work diligently to see any children who is harmed gets the greatest care available and the people are held accountable,” Coolidge said. “That’s the commitment of the board, the district attorney and human services agency moving forward.”

The situation has been challenging for elected officials, as well as those who provide the service and investigate reports, said commissioners. The debate has found its way onto social media, where line staff have been the subject of harsh criticism and commentary.

Getting a county-based CAC may be a waiting game, said others on the July 13 call.

Leslie Slingsby, executive director of the Montgomery County CAC, said the movement to open a CAC in that county was led by the district attorney. In Bucks County, that leadership was lacking and there was resistance.

“We really did have to wait for the right players to be in leadership roles at the right time,” said Slingsby. “It was painful waiting, but I think we knew if we wanted it to be successful, we needed the right players in the right place.”