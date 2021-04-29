Are you a hiker who owns a dog (or two)? If so, you probably have a pet who is, or will be, a great trail buddy.
But your hiking companion does need some preparation prior to taking to the woods. Here’s some advice from the experts at Recreational Equipment, Inc. on how to create a “perfect” trail dog.
First, you’ll want to visit your veterinarian and ask some important questions:
- Is your dog physically ready? You need to wait until a young dog’s bones are fully developed.
- Is your dog’s immune system ready? Factoring in the rate of natural immunity development and your dog’s vaccine schedule, your vet can advise you about the safe age for you two to hit the trail.
- Does your dog need any specific vaccinations or preventative medicines?
Know your trail regulations: Always check on the regulations for the areas where you’ll be hiking or backpacking. Most U.S. national parks, for example, do not allow even a leashed dog to share the trail. Many national forests, as well as state and local parks, do allow dogs on their trail systems. Leashes are mandatory almost everywhere.
Bone up on obedience training and trail etiquette: You have to maintain control of your dog at all times. Step off the trail to yield the right of way to hikers, horses and bikes.
Leave no trace: On day hikes, always pack poop bags. On backpacking trips, humans and canines have the same “Leave No Trace” rule: Bury pet waste in a six- to eight-inch hole that’s at least 200 feet away from trails, camps and water sources.
Start a trail-training regimen: Ease into the routine of hiking. Start with hikes of an hour or so, working up to what your pup can tolerate.
The dog pack (the kind your pooch wears): Fit it right, watch the weight and load it evenly.
Other gear considerations: Your trail partner might also benefit from one or two other essentials, from a roomier tent to a special first-aid kit.
Food and water planning: This is especially important on backpacking trips, when your dog needs more fuel and is likely to be the one carrying it.
Beware trail hazards: Think about water safety, as well as concerns about heat, creatures, plants and pathogens.
With proper planning you can increase your hiking enjoyment by having man’s best friend with you.
Happy trails.