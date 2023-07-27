Second Chance Animal Sanctuaries invites dogs, dog owners and dog lovers to “My Dog’s a Show Off” this Saturday, July 29, in Wellsboro. It’s a brand-new, one-of-a-kind event celebrating canines of all breeds/mixes, sizes, ages and abilities, with all proceeds benefiting local animals in need.
“We’re incredibly excited to introduce this new event as a fundraiser to help the lost, abandoned and at-risk animals we assist through Second Chance,” said Jim Howe, Second Chance’s board president.
The Show Off is centered around fun competitions for dogs, with categories such as “Waggiest Tail,” “Best Veteran,” “Gentle Giants” and “Best Trick.” Fourteen competitions throughout the day culminate with “Struttin’ Down the Runway,” a fashion show for pooches and their humans. Each competition category will be judged with prizes for the winners. One dog out of the 14 winners will be randomly selected as “Top Dog” to receive an even bigger prize.
Dog owners can still register for the competitions the day of the event. Registration is $15 for a dog’s first competition category and $5 for each additional category, up to four total per dog. The first 50 entrants receive an event T-shirt and matching dog bandana. For more information on the competition and to register online, visit www.secondchanceas.org/show-off.
The Show Off also features “Tail Gating” with pulled pork sandwiches and sides, vendors and nonprofit booths and kid’s activities including games for prizes, coloring dog masks, “adopting” a stuffed dog and photo scenes with props. Voting for a hot dog decorating contest will take place between 11 a.m.-3 p.m. For more information on how kids can enter the contest, visit www.secondchanceas.org/show-off.
The Show Off is Saturday, July 29, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Grand Canyon Veterinary Clinic’s grounds at 11765 Route 6, Wellsboro (across from Weis). General admission to the event is $10 for adults and free for kids 12 and under. Admission and a pulled pork meal is $20 with food also available à la carte. For more information about the event, visit the website or see updates on Second Chance Animal Sanctuaries’ Facebook page.