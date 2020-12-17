Dear Santa,
How are you doing? Are your elves and reindeer healthy? I hope none of you have Covid. Could you please help all the kids and animals that don’t have homes this year? I would like a PS 5, a drone, and Bey Blades for Christmas. Thank-you and Merry Christmas!
Your friend,
Emmett
Dear Santa,
Hello! How are you and Mrs. Claus today? I hope the elves are doing well. I hope the reindeer are ready for this year. I am excited for Christmas! I’m excited to spend time with my family! I’m hoping to get more Pokemon cards, and Godzilla vs. King Kong toys. Abby wants more baby dolls. I would also like a tracing board please. Do you think it will snow? I hope you have a nice trip! Merry Christmas Santa!
Your friend,
Eli
Dear Santa,
Hi! Do you make some toys for kid with you elves? Is it hard to g to every country in the world on one night? What would happen if one of your elves messed up a toy? Do you have pets at your work shop? Do presents every fall out of your sleigh when you are delivering presents? If I could pick one present for Christmas, I would pick a family ski-trip. Now back to the questions. Do you ever go on a vacation? I hope you go to a beachy place, or maybe I would see you skiing!!
Your friend,
Ella
Dear Santa,
Hi! For Christmas, I want a Bernese mountain dog. Do you have any dogs at the North Pole? How are you and the reindeer doing? Are you going to wear a mask this year?
Your friend,
Wyatt
Dear Santa,
Hello! How many elves live there? How many reindeer are there? May I please get a Hover board and a skate board for Christmas? My dad would like a new car? I will put my cats in my room so they won’t bite and scratch you. Merry Christmas Santa!
Your friend,
Adylin
Dear Santa,
Hello! How many elfs live in the North Pole? How big is your sleigh? May I Please have some Baby Things? Please and a Bunny and some Bunne things? Also an elf on the shelf please? My mom would like a cricket and my dad would like some shirts and my sister would like a LOL and for my brother a toy tractor a John Deere. My neighbor T would like some hair ties. Merry Christmas Santa!
Your friend,
Emily
Dear Santa,
Hello! Santa I want a Dirt bike. Santa my brother wants to be rick. Santa how do you fit down the chimney? May I please get some Pokemon? May I please hav two Dirt bikes? I have been very good. May I please hav a Nerf gun? Santa watch out for my dogs. Merry Christmas Santa!
Your friend,
Ethan
Dear Santa,
Hello! I have been a very good boy! How do you make your deer fly? How many elfs do you have? May I please have new Legos, a puppy, and a New Hot Wheels track? My teacher would like a giant portrait of me to look at. We don’t have a chimney but we will keep the door unlocked. I will put milk and cookies out for you. Have a good year Santa.
Your friend,
Stewart
Dear Santa,
Hello! How many elfs do you have? How many cookies can you eat? May I please get a watch and a car set and a LoL, My baby brother would like a toy Phone. And Santa my dog is in her crate so be very very quiet. She will bark at you. There are cookies on the table and there is milk. Do not go in the chimney! The tree is in the living room. Merry Christmas Santa!
From your friend,
Sonny
Dear Santa,
Hello! What is MRS. Clause up to? Is Bella my elf being good? May I please have an I phone 360, and a Ro-Blox Card, and may I please have a scooter? My brother wants a hat. I don’t have a chimney so come in by the porch. Go in. The tree is there. Be careful of my dog. Then go through the hall, turn, then there are the cookies. Merry Christmas Santa!
Your friend,
Raygen
Dear Santa,
Hello! What is your age? How do you get reindeer to fly? May I please have craft Boxes for me and my Brother Luke? May I please have the OMG remix set? May I please have a Big Hatchamal? My brother would like some Pet fish. Don’t eat the carrots! They are for the reindeer! But, you can eat the delicious cookies! Have a great Christmas!
Your friend,
Leah
Dear Santa,
Hello! How many cookies do you want and how many elves are there and what are their names? Do you really have to give the reindeer magic dust? May I please have a LoL and some more toys for my cat and some spinner tops that glow in the dark for my brother Blake? My mom would like a new crochet hook. I will make you cookies. Oh! And be careful of Gas my dog and Maple my cat. She meows a lot and wakes my mom and dad up. Well, maybe not dad but she wakes up mom. Merry Christmas Santa!!!
Your friend,
Riley
Dear Santa,
Hello! Is Sparkles the elf good? How big id your bag? May I please have some jeans for Christmas? My dog would like a new leash. I hope you have a great trip! I will Leave you some cookies!
Your friend,
Lilyana
Dear Santa,
Hellol How do the Reindeer fly? May I please have a new Backpak? My mom would like to be healthy my dad would like to be home. Santa we have cookies for you. Merry Christmas Santa!
Your friend,
Aubree
Dear Santa,
Hello! How many elfs are there? How do you get down chimneys? May I please have a Jurrars World Lego set! May I please have a phone. My Dog would like some new tennis balls. Watch out for my Dog because he could bark at you because my room and my mom and Dad’s rooms both have the view over the driveway. Merry Christmas Santa!
Your friend,
Lucian
Dear Santa,
Hello! How do you go aroud the whole world in one night? How many elves do you have? May I please have Pokemon VMax, and some new fishing lures? My brother wants a trampeleen. I have no chimney so you can go through the front or back door. Have a nice trip! Merry Chrismas Santa!
Your friend,
Cole
Dear Santa,
Hello! Santa how do your reindeer pull your sleigh? How can you go down the chimney? May I please have 2 hover boards, 1 for me and 1 for my sister? May I please find an American girl doll car under my tree? May I find under my tree a over watch girl? My Dog would like a new squekey toy. The best way in is my bedroom window. May shure you put extra candy in my stocking. Do not wake me up. The tree this year is by the lamp. Well, we are thinking it should go there. I am going to leave out milk and cookies for you and I am going to leave out carots for your reindeer. You can also borro a coat from my closet. Merry Christmas Santa!
Your Friend,
Felicity
Dear Santa,
Hello! How do you get around the world? How do the reindeer fly? May I please have a video game? May I please have a lot of tractor toys? May I please have a lot of toys? My dad wants a new Grill. I will leve you some cookies. My Christmas tree is by my dad’s chair. Merry Christmas Santa!
Your friend,
Sawyer!
Dear Santa,
Hello! Dose Rudolph have chemicals in his nose to make the light? Do your elfs help you? May I please have Pokemon cards and a tent, and a campfire plushy? My dog would like a stuffed animal. Go through any door you want. My tree is by the door.
Your friend,
Zander