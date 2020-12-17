Dear Santa,
My name is Liam and I am 7 years old. Can I please have a VR headset and a phone and battle boy! Please bring Loreleia Nintendo switch. Have a safe trip and merry Christmas! How many elf’s are there?
Love,
Liam
Dear Santa,
My name is Bristol. I am eight years old. I’m a 2nd grader. How many elvesf do you have. can I please have a doll and one dog man book and a cook book? my friend Lily should git a doll. Have a safe trip and Merry Christmas.
Love,
Bristol
Dear Santa,
My name is Kary and I’m a 2nd grade teacher at Don Gill. How do you get the majik in the little botl on the collar? Can I please get a calico critter, kangaroo famollea and I wount a snowlepr stuffed animal and I wount a calico critter babby crib. Please give my mom a stress free day. Have a safe trip and Merry Chrismas.
Love,
Karys
Dear Santa,
My name is Kali I am 7 years old and I’m in 2nd grad and I’m at the Don Gill. This is what I want for chrismas an Nintendo swich ELF, phone, calico critter, guitar. I wont the coronavirus to stop. Mary Christmas.
Love,
Kali
Dear Santa,
My name is Silas I’m a 2nd grade stoodint at Don Gill. Is Rudolph Reel Can I please have a phone, Nintendo, Batle Bots, covid 19 to be gone. Have a safe trip and Merry Christmas.
Love,
Silas
Dear Santa,
I’m Ariel and I 7 years old. How does your rain deer fly? Can I have a bunny please and marine set and a bike please. Please bring peese to the world and please have a merry merry Christmas.
Love your friend,
Ariel
Dear Santa,
My name is Mya and I’m 7 years old. How many prasis do you has to make crismiss can I please have a babe boh for Christmas I want the cronvrius to stop. Have a safe trip.
Love,
Mya
Dear Santa,
My name is Tasha and I’m 7 yer old and I’m a 2 grade. How do randers fly? Can I please have a hover board and a bunny and a tv. Can you please bren my mom a new bed. Have a saf trip.
Love,
Tasha
Mare Crisms
Dear Santa,
My name is Lorelei and I’m 8 years old and I am a 2nd grad student at Don Gill. How many elves do you have? Can I please have a guitar? Please bring the world to be healthy. Have a good day merry chrismas!
Love,
Lorelei
Dear Santa,
My name is Nora and I’m a 2nd grade at Don Gill School. How menay cookies do you eat? Can I please have my hari colored and a ies creem truck and a hover board? Stop the cronuvirise fome hapning. Have a safe trip and Merry Christmas.
Love,
Nora
Dear santa,
My name is Ash and I’m a 2nd grade student at Don Gill. How many cookies do you eat on Chrismas eve? Can I please have a VR headset? Please bring a pupy for my big sister! Merry Chrismas have a wonderful Chrismas.
Your Friend,
Ash
Dear Santa,
My name is Kohlsen and I’m a 2nd grader. I’m eight years old. How many presents do you delier in one hour in the world? Can I please have a phone and a puppy. Please bring my famlay a cute puppy dog. Have a safe trip.
Love,
Kohlsen!
Dear Santa,
My name is Bear and I’m in 2nd grade. I’m 8 years old. How old are you santa? How many presents do you deliver? Can I please have a football pokeman cards and toy cars? Please give peda nive care. Have good Christmas
Love,
Bear
Dear Santa,
My name is Sammy. I am a student in 2nd grade. How can you give all those gifst to ever single child in world in one night? I would like for Christmas a pokeman lego set, a stuffed Charizard, and a stuffed mewtwo. Please get mammy some fancy silverware for Christmas. Have a jally Christmas!
Love,
Sam
Dear Santa,
My name is Julian and I am in the 2nd grade. How do you get in the house if there is no chimney? May I please have a lava lamp and a train toy set? Please bring my mom and dad something too. Have a Merry Christmas.
Your friend,
Julian
Dear Santa,
My name is Nolan and I’m 7 years old and I’m a 2nd grade student Don Gill. Can I please have a phone? I wish for olivia to have a god chrismas and reece to have a safe trip.
Your friend,
Nolan
Dear Santa,
Y name is Noah and you give me great joy. How can you fly> can I please have earbuds, a dirt bike and joy. I wish for Papa to get better. Have a safe trip all over the world.
Love,
Noah
Dear Santa,
My name is Colton and I’m a second grader at Don Gill .What do you look like Santa? May I have a go cart a Nintendo Switch and a bike? Could you please make everyone happy for Christmas? Have a Merry Christmas.
Love,
Colton
Dear Santa,
My name is Jackson I’m 7 am a second grader. How many tosy can you deliver per house? What I want for Christmas is a dog all FN games and my litter sister to fly! Have a good day and Merry Xmas
Love,
Jackson
Dear Santa,
My name is Tristan and I’m in second grade at Don Gill. How long does it take your elves to make the toys? May I please have lionel trains, a Peterbilt dumptruck , and new cowboy boots for christmas. Please bring the world no more corona virus. Merry Christmas Santa!
Your dear friend,
Tristan