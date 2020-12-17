Dear santa claus,
How are you Santa claus? I don’t know if I have been bad but I relly want to be good but my sis gets me mad. And my mom’s mom dos not live with us so I was wundering if you can try make her visit us. One thing I wont.for Christmas is a LOL doll because they are verry fun to play whith and verry verry fun so I reely like them. Merry Christmas.
Love
Autumn
Dear Santa Claus,
What animals do you see? Because I know you see owls. 3 things I want omg doll, and Barbie and a cat. How do you like the North Pole? Are you happy? I hope you fit throw the chimens all the time. Merry Christmas!
Love,
Teagan
Dear Santa Clause,
Hi Santa! I want a toy dog for chrismis. I hepl my mom and dad. When they get home from the stor. I want to give my friend a toy car. Safe travels in the sky.
Love,
Gideon
Dear stanta claus,
It is snowing in Pennsylvania. How are the reindeer? I have a good behavior all day. I want a LOL surprise. I want to give my momy a necklas with a ring.
Love,
Kaylee
Dear santa Claus,
How is the rainder? My behavior is in the mitl but I not know if I been good but I only want three things. I want a smuthes maker for my mom and I want a gumball musen and a ball.
Love,
Ava
Dear Santa Clause,
How is Mrs. Clause doing? I’m Alyssa. I would like decorative vines and then I would want Jenga. And then a ipad. I want decorative vines because it makes your room pretty. And then I want jenga because you can play it with your family. I want a ipad because you can play games and have fun.
For my friend,
Alyssa
Dear Santa Claus,
I love christmas and the north pole. Want is the north pole like? I wont to have a bouncy ball, barbbi and for mommy a new pone case. Thanks for all the gifts.
Love
Victoria
Dear Santa Claus,
Are you safe at the north poll? Is the rain deer good at the nor pull? My life has been good bacduse I get to go to school. My brother wants a telloskop for Christmas because LJ wants to see the stars. I want 3 thing for Christmas. I want a x box, sere x, a ps5, and a po go stick. LJ and I will play on the x box sere x and mel will play on the ps5 and me and LJ will play on the po go stick. Have a good Christmas santa claus! Love
Issac
Dear Santa Claus,
What is al the north pole? And my behavior is very good. Hi Santa clause, how are you!? I want a ps4 and a copmter and a xbox one I want to get old pen for Becker pleas and thank you.
Massimo
Dear santa clauses,
Is it cool in the north pole? My behavior has been good the past months. I want ristgards for snowboarding so if I fall it won’t hert. My friend a fishing rod so he can cach fish. Have a good joureey.
Love
Asher
Dear Santa Claus,
What is it like the NorthPole. I have been very nice and good I’ve also help my friends this year. I would like to give my friend a ninga kit because he likes njngas. I would like for Christmas is a pokemon kit, a toy rendeeer, and a x dox with a mario onise. Merry Christmas santa claus.
Love
Logan
Dear sa nta claus,
I have been good beus I dotors time do you like watermelon I do I wut o I dos and he ecsi like it a toy car so I can rid to do matt ears persed I want a neklic for mom I hope you stay warm.
Love,
Emma Lynn
Dear Santa,
Das it all was snow in the north oal? I have been good.two thing I want I wana a chrismis mask and a hors mask and my brothr Sammy likes chractes so maby you could get him a toy chracter.
Mary crismis.
Love,
Summer
Dear Santa Clus,
How are you? I’ve been good this year. My brother would like a fake chainsawe I know because he’s been talking about it. I would like set of lego Jurassic worct. Have a merry Christmas
Love
Wiley
Dear Santa Clus,
How is it in the north pole? It is good in school .I want to get a fraut fly and for my dad and for my mom I want to get her some choctet. Now I want a deep sae fishing rods a crossbow and a norml fishing rod Merry Christmas to you.
Love,
Sam
Dear Santa Claus,
How are you my behavior has been good this past year. I help my mom and dad when they need it I want a present for my friends. What I want for him is a xbox seres x because he loves them and he doesn’t have enofe money for it. Can i have a little motersikle that I can drive plese and can I have a xbox seres x and the last thing I want is a for weler. I want the xbox sere x beces it has no loding sceen and it’s the coolest xbox ever the lesin I want the tiney motorcycle is because I aways wanted a poer moter cycle. The reason I want the four wheeler is because they are so much fun you can go riley fast. Merry Christmas.
Love,
Jace
Dear Santa,
Hi my name is Ula. I am seven years old. I would like 3 things and these three things are a pigone also a mokey and a stufft animal. How do you get the magic? I would like to get a scwooshy for my friend. I hope you and your ranedeare are feeling well.
Love,
Ula
Dear Santa Clause,
What’s it like in summer at the north pole? My behavior is good my mom wants a blender my dad wants an ar gun. I want 3 things I want gi goes and a barlo knife and comic books. I want the barlo knife because I want to witel with it. I want the gi goes because my dad has them I want some more. I want the comic books because I am a collect of them. My mom wants a new blender because it broke last year.
Love,
Becker
Dear Santa Clause,
What is it like in the north pole? My behaviorls good. I want a barlow knife and a buck knife and my brother wants a barlow knife too. Have good Christmas Santa!
Love,
Eben
Dear Santa Claus,
Santa how are the reindeer doing> my behavior in school is very good I am helping kids in class. I want a Barie dream house and I wante a LOL Dall and I want to get something for my mom is a necklis. Have a great ride santa!
Love,
Naleyah