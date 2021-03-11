A drive-by parade is being planned to honor Wellsboro resident Helen Putnam on her 100th birthday.
Putnam turns 100 years old on Wednesday, March 17, but the First Presbyterian Church Wellsboro will hold a drive-by celebration on Sunday, March 14.
Putnam was born in 1921 Wellsboro, the daughter of Myron and Christine Peterson Dartt. She was the oldest of five children; her sister Ruth Horton still lives in Wellsboro.
She graduated from Wellsboro High School in 1939 and married Bill Davis in 1946. The couple had two children: Linda (Robert) Woomer and Joseph (Pam) Davis. She was employed as a telephone operator, in a grocery store, at Carson Finance and eventually the couple owned Davis Book and Gift Shop on Main Street.
Putnam has has been a lifelong member of the First Presbyterian Church and has served on many committees and projects. She has been active with the Wellsboro Food Pantry since its beginning.
Following her first husband’s death, she married George Putnam in 1993.
Those taking part in the drive-by parade should gather at Rockwell’s Seed & Feed by 1:30 p.m. Organizers will have balloons and signs to distribute to the vehicles.
From Rockwells, the convoy will travel to Country Terrace, where Putnam lives. She will be sitting outside with her son and daughter-in-law, Joe and Pam Davis. From there, the parade will travel to Broad Acres to share the celebration with residents and staff there.
The event will take place rain or shine.