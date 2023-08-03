This Friday, Aug. 4 at 6 p.m., the free outdoor summer concert series will feature Drowsy Maggie performing a mix of Americana, old-time, folk, bluegrass and Celtic music on the outdoor stage at the Deane Center for the Performing Arts at 104 Main St., Wellsboro. The outdoor stage is located on the Central Avenue side of the building.
The Deane Center’s summer outdoor series includes concerts by different artists from the area on consecutive Fridays, now until Sept. 1 thanks to the support and generosity of the Wellsboro Community Concert Association and Ward Manufacturing.
Drowsy Maggie is composed of five musicians. They are: Danny Shipe and Molly Cary, both lead and harmony vocalists with Cary on guitar and Shipe on guitar and banjo; Daria Lin-Guelig on hammered dulcimer and concertina; Bruce Smith on upright bass; and Dave Driskell on flute, clarinet and whistle.
“We will be performing many songs that are new to us,” said Lin-Guelig. Among them are: “Canary” by Joy Williams, “Safe and Sound” by Taylor Swift, “Young Man” by Jamestown Revival, “Ripple” by the Grateful Dead, “Woodstock” by Joni Mitchell and “Emmylou” by First Aid Kit. “We will also perform Brandi Carlile’s “The Joke” and other old favorites in addition to many new instrumentals,” she said.
Audience members may bring lawn chairs and sit on the grassy area in front of the outdoor stage or on Central Avenue, part of which will be closed to traffic from 6 to 8 p.m.
If weather becomes an issue, this free concert will be moved into the Deane Center’s Coolidge Theatre. Donations are always appreciated.
The last four free outdoor concerts in the series on Fridays at 6 p.m. are: Autumn Sun on Aug. 11; Sweats on Aug. 18; Houston Baker on Aug. 25 and Joe Stanky & The Cadets on Sept. 1.
For more information, call 570-724-6220, email office@deanecenter.com or visit deanecenter.com.