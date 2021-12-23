DSD Renewables, in partnership with Jordan Energy, announced the completion of a new 1.9 MW ground mount solar installation at a Dairy Farmers of America production facility in Middlebury Center. The project will help the family farmer-owned Cooperative expand its commitment to a more sustainable future.

While DFA has supported solar installations at numerous member dairy farms, this is the first solar project at a DFA plant. DFA’s sustainability program is a vital pillar of the Cooperative’s social responsibility commitment, with nearly 200 on-farm renewable energy projects currently operating. In 2020 alone, DFA had 15 solar projects in planning stages at member sites across the country.

DFA currently has almost 200 on-farm renewable energy projects in operation.

DFA’s solar array in Middlebury Center will generate 18% of the production plant’s energy.

“Sustainability and environmental stewardship are deeply ingrained in our family farmers’ operations. The DFA mark signifies our continuous commitment to sustainability in all of our efforts as we work toward a net-zero greenhouse gas footprint,” said Tom Shephard, director of energy programs at DFA. “Working with DSD and Jordan Energy on the Middlebury Center project supports our growing investments in clean, renewable energy and helps create a sustainable future.”

“Farmers are our original environmentalists,” said Jon Morton, vice president of asset acquisitions at DSD. “Our approach to solar asset ownership enables agricultural sites to reap the benefits of clean energy, cost savings, and our expertise in maintenance and management, without disrupting operations or land stewardship.”

The solar project was initiated by solar development company Jordan Energy & Food Enterprises, then later acquired by DSD, who will act as the long-term owner of the solar system.

“We have worked closely with DFA for many years to bring solar economic and environmental benefits to DFA members and coop sites, such as the Middlebury Center milk processing plant,” said Jordan Energy’s Founder and CEO Bill Jordan.

Once operational, the site will provide 18% of the plant’s yearly energy needs. It will generate an estimated 2,012,633 kWh annually, offsetting the equivalent of 1,426 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent each year. This usage equates to taking 310 cars off the road, or the equivalent of 259 home’s energy use for a year.

