On Saturday, Oct. 9 at 7 p.m., AJ Swearingen and Jayne Kelli will perform the Music of Simon & Garfunkel in the Coolidge Theatre at the Deane Center for the Performing Arts at 104 Main St., Wellsboro.
This American folk-rock duo composed of singer-songwriter Paul Simon and singer Art Garfunkel were one of the best-selling groups of the 1960s. Their biggest hits including “The Sound of Silence” (1965), “Mrs. Robinson” (1968), “The Boxer” (1969) and “Bridge Over Troubled Water” (1970), reached #1 on the singles charts worldwide.
Established songwriters in their own right with multiple albums and successful touring and recording careers. Swearingen and Kelli are on a mission to share the iconic music of Simon and Garfunkel with audiences around the country.
During their 90-minute concert, they will perform Simon & Garfunkel songs such as: “Homeward Bound,” “The 59th Street Bridge Song,” “Scarborough Fair,” “Cecilia,” “America,” “Hazy Shade of Winter,” “The Sound of Silence,” “I Am A Rock,” “The Dangling Conversation,” “Old Friends,” “Bookends,” “Only Living Boy in New York,” “At The Zoo,” “Poem On The Underground Wall,” “Fakin’ It,” “Bleeker Street” and more.
Swearingen was raised in Bethlehem, played regional gigs in Pennsylvania before resettling in Florida. Kelli grew up in Lapeer, Mich. and after graduating from college moved to St. Petersburg, Fla. where she continued recording albums and playing solo shows.
Kelli and Swearingen’s histories became entwined after a night of impromptu duets at the Hideaway in St. Petersburg. Their voices meshed, leading to more collaborations. He began playing lap steel in Kelli’s band, while she started singing harmonies on his records. Before long, a romance had blossomed alongside the pair’s ongoing collaboration. They released their self-titled album in 2013, married in 2014 and released their album “The Marrying Kind” in 2017 and “Cold-Hearted Truth” in 2019.
Audience members are encouraged to bring snacks and beverages and sit at a table with family and friends. For tickets and to reserve a table, call 570-724-6220. Email office@deanecenter.com or visit deanecenter.com for more information.