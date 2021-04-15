Early bird rates are in effect for family passes to Packer Pool in Wellsboro purchased now.
A family season pass is $99 and remains in effect until May 14.
From May 15-31, family season passes will increase to $132 while individual passes are $69.
Beginning June 1 through the end of the season, family season passes are $149 and individual passes are $84.
Pool users without a pass will pay $4 for adults, $3.50 for students and $2.50 for those using the baby pool.
Packer Park Pool will open at 1 p.m. on the last day of school, scheduled now for June 9.
Pool hours are 1-7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Passes may be purchased at wellsbororecreation.org.