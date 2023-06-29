Entrants signing their dog up for fun competitions at Second Chance Animal Sanctuaries’ Show Off can save $5 if registered before Saturday, July 1.
The Show Off is a brand new, one-of-a-kind event celebrating dogs of all breeds/mixes, sizes, ages and abilities. It’s Saturday, July 29, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Grand Canyon Veterinary Clinic’s grounds at 11765 Route 6, Wellsboro (across from Weis). The event is centered around 14 fun competitions for dogs and their owners, but also features “Tail Gating” with food, vendors, demonstrations and games and activities for kids.
Registration for a dog’s first competition category is $10 before July 1 or $15 after. Each additional category, up to four total per dog, is $5 each. Registration comes with an event T-shirt, matching dog bandana and free entry to the rest of the activities at the Show Off. Winners in each category will receive a special prize and have the chance to be crowned “Top Dog,” randomly selected from category winners.
All event proceeds benefit animals helped by Second Chance Animal Sanctuaries. For more information on the event and to register, visit www.secondchanceas.org/show-off.