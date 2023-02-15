The Annual Earth Day at Mill Cove will be back this April for the first time since 2020.
Due to COVID-19, Earth Day was not held in 2020, 2021 and 2022.
Mill Cove board members are currently organizing the event, which will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Earth Day, Saturday, April 22 at the Mill Cove Environmental Area, near Mansfield. It is free and open to the public. A schedule of events will be announced later.
April’s Earth Day at Mill Cove will feature the same format as past events with a full day of new and returning activities. Fishing rods, kayaks, archery equipment and safety gear will be provided.
Earth Day at Mill Cove will also host an array of vendors showcasing their knowledge and skills on all things related to the natural environment. Interested in becoming a vendor? Check out the Earth Day website at millcoveinc.org and complete a registration form.
On-site parking is available, but limited. Provided will be a free shuttle bus to Mill Cove from the Mansfield University campus and the North Main Street Plaza in Mansfield.
Those who plan to attend are reminded that this is an outdoor event and to dress for the weather.
For more information and directions to Mill Cove, visit millcoveinc.org.