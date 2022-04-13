If there are children at a funeral (of a grandparent, for example), I bring them forward and pull a daffodil or iris bulb from under my robes. “Do you know what this ugly brown crinkled thing is?” I sometimes get “An onion?” Or if it is a small bulb, “Garlic?” “No, but you’re not far from the kingdom.”
We all know about planting bulbs in our garden. St. Paul, in speaking about the Resurrection, talks about the planting of a seed. “We know not what it will produce.” He must have known my gardening skills. I will pull bulbs out of the garden in the fall, place them in a brown paper bag to rest over the winter. Do I mark the bag as to what’s inside? Of course not. That would be way too obvious.
So in the spring, I look inside. Hmm. I think this is a daffodil. No, wait this came from in front it’s a... Oh, I don’t remember. So the small ones go in the front, and the larger ones — yes, I know this is a tulip, goes in the back. Irises I know, because they are my favorite.
It looks dead. But we place this brown, ugly, crinkled thing in the ground, hope and pray. God waters it with rain, warms it with sunshine and, almost before we know it, a green shoot reaches towards heaven. And a few weeks or even days later, beautiful flowers appear and sweeten the garden with their fragrance.
“So it is with the resurrection of the dead.” (1 Corinthians 15:42) St. Paul suggests the image that runs through my mind each spring as we celebrate New Life — in the garden with Resurrection promised. May Christ give us this hope each day of our lives, and the joy at our dying.