The following churches have announced services for Easter week, running from this Palm Sunday on April 10 to Easter, April17.

First Presbyterian Church Wellsboro — Maundy Thursday, 7 p.m.; Good Friday, 7 p.m.; Easter Egg Hunt with craft and story time, Saturday, April 16, 1-3 p.m.; Easter Service, 10:30 a.m. Pastor Mike Birbeck, 130 Main St., Wellsboro

Mountain Top Grace Community Chapel — Good Friday, 7 p.m. at the church at 6531 Route 414, Liberty.

Trinity Lutheran Evangelical Church — Good Friday 7 p.m. Worship Service; Easter Sunday 7 a.m. Sunrise Worship service; Easter Breakfast 8 a.m.; Easter Egg Hunt up to 12 years old at 9 a.m.; Easter Communion Worship Service at 10 a.m. Pastor Joseph Weatherell, 53 West Avenue, Wellsboro.

First Baptist Church Mansfield — Messianic Seder, Thursday, April 14, 5 p.m.; Easter Sunday Breakfast, 9 a.m.; Easter Worship, 11 a.m., at 7 Sherwood St., Mansfield.

Mainesburg United Methodist Church — Maundy Thursday Service, 7 p.m. ; Prayer Vigil April 16-17, 6 p.m.-6 a.m.; Easter Service, 10:30 a.m.

Roseville United Methodist Church — Good Friday Service, 7 p.m. Easter Sunday Sunrise Service, 6:30 a.m. followed by breakfast; Easter Service, 9 a.m.

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church — Maundy Thursday, 6 p.m. Agape Meal with foot washing, Stripping of the Altar starts at 6 p.m. followed by dish-to-share meal; Good Friday Passion and Stations of the Cross, noon; Holy Saturday, 8 p.m.; Easter Sunday services at 8 and 10 a.m. (includes activities for children during coffee hour). No Godly Play/Sunday School. Located at the corner of Pearl and Charles streets, with the Rev. Edward K. Erb. FMI: 570-724-4771 or rectorstpauls@ptd.net.

All Saints Episcopal Church — Sunrise Easter Morning Worship Service at 6 a.m. in Brookland, Potter County.

St. Peter’s Catholic Church — Holy Thursday Mass at 7 p.m.*; Good Friday 12:10 p.m.* Liturgy of the Word and 7 p.m. Stations of the Cross; Holy Saturday: Blessing of the baskets at noon, Easter Vigil Mass at 8 p.m.*; Easter Sunday Mass at 8 a.m.* and 10 a.m. (* denotes livestream services). Located at 47 Central Ave., Wellsboro

Covington Church of Christ (Disciples) — Good Friday Prayer-Vigil Service with Tenebrae, noon-3 p.m.; Easter Sunday: Sunrise Service 7 a.m., Breakfast (no charge) 7:30 a.m., Children’s Candy Scramble 8:30 a.m., Easter Service 9:30 a.m. Located at 2225 N. Williamson Road, Covington. Pastor Kathy Hindman. FMI: 570-659-5629 or 570-724-7421

Vineyard Church of Wellsboro — Good Friday, 7 p.m. at Coolidge Theater of Deane Center, Wellsboro; Easter Sunday: Outdoor Sunrise Service at 6:45 a.m. at Three Springs Ministries in Nauvoo, refreshments after service; Resurrection Service at 10 a.m. at Coolidge Theater in Deane Center, Wellsboro.

Holy Child Parish — Holy Thursday, 7 p.m. at Holy Child Church, 240 S. Main St., Mansfield; Good Friday, 1 p.m. service at Holy Child Church and 3 p.m. Stations of the Cross and Divine Mercy Novena at St. Mary’s Church, 144 St. Mary’s St., Blossburg; Holy Saturday 10:30 a.m. Blessing of Baskets and Divine Mercy Novena at St. Mary’s and 8 p.m. Vigil Mass at Holy Child; Easter Sunday, 9 a.m. Mass at St. Mary’s and 11:15 a.m. Mass and Divine Mercy Novena at Holy Child. Pastor: the Rev. Bryan B. Wright, 570-662-3568

Liberty Lutheran/Friedens, Salem and East Point Churches — Maundy Thursday, 7 p.m. at East Point; Good Friday, 7 p.m. at Liberty Lutheran; Easter, 6:30 a.m. at Friedens, 8:30 a.m. at Friedens/Liberty, and 9:45 a.m. at Salem.