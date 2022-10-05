The United Methodist Church of Wellsboro was the setting for the 75th anniversary celebration of The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, Pi Chapter, on Sept. 17.
Guests included members from nearby Alpha Zeta Chapter, Kalie Cowburn, a recent recipient of the Grant in Aid, as well as former presidents and past members. President Kay Stuart kicked off the new biennium with chapter business. The chapter projects were reviewed and the budget passed, allowing the chapter to impact education within the membership area of Potter and Tioga counties.
The church hall was decorated in a style reminiscent of 1947. Centerpieces of rose bouquets in glass goblets were placed on vintage handkerchiefs with diamond facsimiles and sterling silver spoons sparkling around each of the tables. The delicious luncheon, prepared by the Methodist Church Ladies, also featured menu items typical of the time.
The luncheon was followed by President Stuart sharing her thoughts on the chapter’s past. She highlighted examples of leadership, philanthropy, and fellowship. Over the years, projects and programs have changed, but members have continued to be generous with their time and talents by mentoring and serving others, providing financial support and enjoying opportunities to participate in activities that promote the organization.
Members were called upon to demonstrate the chapter’s history through the use of creative demonstrations. Given only a brief period to prepare, a rap song and dance, a short skit, a pep rally, heartfelt testimonials and a diamond mine extraction were used to present events from Pi Chapter’s past.
Much to the delight of all in attendance, each presentation informed and entertained in its own unique way to provide a perfect closure to the memorable day.
DKG is an international society of key women educators who promote professional and personal growth and excellence in education. For more information contact Kay Stuart at kaystuart52@gmail.com.