Wellsboro elementary art teacher Sarah Wagaman along with the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center invites the community to view art from local children in a community display.
During First Friday on May 6 from 4 p.m. until dusk, art from students at Charlotte Lappla and Don Gill elementary schools will be on display in multiple businesses in Wellsboro. There will also be lots of free, family-oriented activities, crafts and games in front of many businesses. Kids can participate in sidewalk chalk drawing. And parents can try some local wine and cider.
For the Elementary Art Crawl, check out:
- Ms. Smith’s 4th grade class and Mrs. Brought’s 2nd grade class at Fox’s Pizza.
- Mr. Callahan’s 3rd grade class at Tony’s Italian Cuisine.
- Mrs. Shaw’s 1st grade class at the Main Street Creamery.
- Mrs. Phillips’ 1st grade class at the Wellsboro Mini Mall.
- Mrs. Miller’s 3rd grade class and Ms. Warriner’s kindergarten class at First Citizens Community Bank.
- Mrs. Lightner’s 1st grade class at Pop’s Culture Shoppe.
- Mrs. Gay’s 4th grade class and Mrs. Starkweather’s 3rd grade class at the Steakhouse.
- Mrs. Mosher’s 4th grade class and Mrs. Callahan’s kindergarten class at Café 1905.
- Mrs. Robinson’s kindergarten class and Mr. Davis’ 3rd grade class at the Timeless Destination.
- Mrs. Lohr’s 1st grade class and Mrs. Eiswerth’s 3rd grade class at Hillstone Farms.
- Mrs. Nuss and Mrs. McCabe’s 2nd grade classes at Harland’s Restaurant.
- Mrs. Mascho’s 1st grade class and Mr. Hildebrand’s 4th grade class at Wellsboro Nutrition.
- Mr. Cary’s 4th grade class and Mrs. Tice’s kindergarten class at C&N Bank.
- Ms. Palmer’s kindergarten, Mrs. Clark’s 1st grade, and Mrs. Freeman’s 2nd grade classes at the Deane Center.
- Mrs. Bowen’s 2nd grade and Mrs. Ryan’s kindergarten class at the Native Bagel.
If you can’t make it out to see the Art Crawl on First Friday, it will be on display until May 23 in the local businesses.