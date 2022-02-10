Elementary students at Wellsboro Area School District wanted to make sure that health care workers knew they are appreciated.

Recently, students from Don Gill Elementary made posters to decorate the walls of both UPMC Wellsboro and UPMC Cole (Coudersport) campuses.

Led by art teacher Sarah Wagman, they learned more about the many kinds of healthcare workers who have a role in caring for patients.

When asked by their teacher what they believe healthcare workers do for the community and what they mean to them personally, students responded as follows:

Rosa, fourth grade: “I’m thankful they are there if we need them! When I sprained my ankle, I went to the doctor.”

Tony, fourth grade: “They helped me when I broke my arm. They gave me a big and little cast.”

Hunter, fourth grade: “They helped me when I broke my arm. I had X-rays and a cast. They were nice and I was in and out of the hospital.”

Colton, fourth grade: “When I crashed my four-wheeler into the house, I got my wounds cleaned and they gave me stitches.”

Izzy, fourth grade: “They give COVID vaccines and, when you’re sick they provide stitches, if needed. If you have an allergic reaction, they use an Epi-pen!”

Liv, fourth grade: “When my grandma fell and broke her hip, they fixed it. Then she dislocated it again – they repaired and rehabbed it — now she’s home with us.”

Riley, third grade: “They take care of sick people and help them get better, like my mom.”

Tristan, third grade: “When I broke my elbow, they put the little piece of bone in its place.”

Jace, third grade: “Donate blood to the hospital to save people’s lives.”

Sam, third grade: “Healthcare workers help get rid of viruses that people have. They give us our COVID shots.”

Eli, third grade: “People who do medicine and help other who are injured or sick.”

Alyssa, third grade: “I was in the ER once because I felt really bad. I didn’t eat lunch because it hurt. I think it may be have been the start of COVID. And the nurses were very nice.”

Nolan, second grade: “If anyone is sick, they restore them back to health. They sign lots of papers for the community and patients.”

Amelia, second grade: “They make people feel better!”

Natalie, second grade: “They take care of people, they do extras, and put in overtime.”

Drake, second grade: “ They gave me a vaccine to help me not get the coronavirus.”

Ember, second grade: “They help people to make sure they don’t get sick again. They give pills. If they have broken bones, they use casts.”

Bella, second grade: “They are nurses, doctors, and anyone in the building and are very nice. They help us feel better by giving shots and medicine.”

The student’s art is on display in each medical facility.