For eight consecutive Wednesdays beginning this week, the Endless Mountain Music Festival based in Wellsboro is releasing different videos with performances by some of the most popular musicians to have appeared at the summer festival since it was first held in 2006.
The video performances are free and once they are released can be viewed anytime on the EMMF website at www.endlessmountain.net.
Released this Wednesday, Jan. 13 is a promotional video introducing the eight Hollywood film and television composers from Los Angeles, California, each performing a snippet of their original compositions which they will premier at their EMMF concert on Saturday, July 17 at the Corning Museum of Glass during this summer’s Endless Mountain Music Festival.
Under the title “Scoring The Decades: 1940s-2020s” each composer has written a musical composition that represents the movie and TV show music of his or her decade. Included in the video are clips from those shows.
To be released next Wednesday, Jan. 20 is a video with music presented by Red Molly, a folk trio that includes singer-songwriter Abbie Gardner, a talented dobro and slide guitarist who writes and performs original folk songs and is a regular EMMF guest artist.
The other music videos being released on upcoming Wednesdays on the EMMF website are: Jan. 27, Corky Siegel, internationally known harmonica and piano player; Feb. 3, Mani Subramaniam, the Paganini of the Indian violin; Feb. 10, jazz, swing and stride pianist Bram Wijnands; Feb.17, Across the Pond, an award-winning trio that plays Celtic music; Feb. 24, Liberty and Justice for All concert featuring five choral ensembles, including the Festival Chorus, Grace Notes, Steadman Singers, Chamber Singers and Concert Choir performing 15 songs under the direction of Mansfield University Choral Activities Director Peggy Detweiler; and March 3, Hua Jin, violinist and a string quartet from the Indianapolis Symphony performing a tango by Astor Piazzolla. Jin is lead violinist for the Indianapolis Symphony and concertmaster of the Endless Mountain Music Festival Orchestra.
Also available for viewing free on the EMMF website are the tribute to essential workers video and the 2020 Endless Mountain Virtual Music Festival video concerts recorded and submitted by guest musicians who will be performing this summer in Pennsylvania and New York during the 17 concerts in 17 days event. The tribute video includes 13 members of the EMMF Festival Symphony Orchestra’s brass and percussion sections performing American composer Aaron Copland’s three-minute “Fanfare for the Common Man.” All of these video concerts were originally released on July 1, 2020.
For tickets to this summer’s concerts, call the Endless Mountain Music Festival Box Office at 570-787-7800 or visit www.endlessmountain.net. All 2020 pre-purchased season passes will be honored this year.