The Endless Mountain Music Festival board of directors announced that the EMMF Jazz Fest in February featuring Bram Wijnands, swing, jazz and stride pianist, and a Celtic concert in March with Fire in the Glen, a trio based in Pennsylvania’s York and Lancaster counties, are being postponed due to COVID-19.
“We are planning to hold both events later this year either indoors or outdoors,” said Board President Ardell Thomas.
The EMMF Cinco de Mayo Cocktail and Hors d’oeuvres Reception and Live and Silent Auctions will take place as planned at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 5 in the Deane Center. “We will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation with the safety of our audience, performers, venues and staff uppermost in our minds. Should it become necessary to postpone or cancel the auction, we will inform all ticket holders,” said Thomas.
“We are planning to hold our 15th anniversary celebration this summer with 17 concerts scheduled from July 16 through Aug. 1. These concerts will be either indoors or outdoors in Pennsylvania and New York,” he said.
There will be a different show every evening beginning at 7 p.m. for 16 nights during this 17-day event with performances in Knoxville, Mansfield, Tioga and Wellsboro in Tioga County, at Cherry Springs State Park outdoors under the stars in Potter County and in Corning, N.Y. in Steuben County.
The 17th concert, which will be the seventh concert featuring the Festival Symphony Orchestra, will be free and held rain or shine on Sunday afternoon, Aug. 1 at 2:30 p.m. at the Wellsboro Johnston Airport, near Wellsboro.
Youth, 20 and under, are admitted free to all festival concerts.
To learn more or for tickets, visit www.endlessmountain.net or call the EMMF Box Office at 570-787-7800.