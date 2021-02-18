Junior Composer Program Help Sessions will be from 3:30 to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays, March 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31 for students of all ages who want to participate.
The program, competition and help sessions are free and open to students in elementary through high school as well as college students.
All of the free help sessions are being offered by the Endless Mountain Music Festival and will be on the second floor at the Deane Center for the Performing Arts at 104 Main St., Wellsboro.
Students in elementary school through college are asked to sign up for one or more of the help sessions by calling the EMMF Box Office at 570-787-7800 in advance.
At the Deane Center, Cindy Long, EMMF executive director, will check in the students who have signed up for a help session. Mark Warner, a board member, will assist students one-on-one in using scoring software to create their musical compositions.
“Before attending a help session, students must go on the EMMF website at www.endlessmountain.net and go through the Junior Composer Program PowerPoint program,” said Long. “There is one portion of the program that is really important. The student who won this contest in Hollywood, California in 2019 explains how it works and what she did.”
Also on the EMMF website are master classes given by the eight Hollywood film and television composers.
“The students need to download the app from the PowerPoint program onto their computer and bring their computer and earbuds with them,” said Long. Masks are required and social distancing will be in effect.
The junior composers must write a musical piece that is inspired by one of five suggested topics: essential workers, immigrants, civil rights, Hollywood or the town where the student lives.
By Monday, May 31, each participant must email a pre-recorded video he or she has created to info@endlessmountain.net. The video cannot be any longer than three minutes 30 seconds to four minutes and must include the student’s scored composition, name, age, location, year in school and a brief bio that is concise and explains the story behind the music written.
The Hollywood composers from Los Angeles, California will select the winners in each of four categories: elementary, middle school/junior high school, high school and college.
The four winning junior composers and their families will be invited to attend the Saturday, July 17 EMMF concert at the Corning Museum of Glass featuring the Hollywood composers performing world premieres of their original compositions and get to meet them in person.
The winning entries will also be posted on the EMMF and the Science and Discovery Center websites.