The Endless Mountain Music Festival continues with EMMF Orchestra concerts this Friday, July 28 at Mansfield featuring Peggy Dettwiler and this Saturday, July 29 at Corning and a free outdoor concert with the brass quintet at Cherry Springs State Park this Sunday, July 30.
At 7 p.m. this Friday in Mansfield University’s Steadman Theater, Festival Resident Conductor Teresa Cheung will direct the EMMF Orchestra in a performance of Russian composer Rodion Shchedrin’s “Carmen Suite for Strings.”
“His daring and refreshing arrangement of Georges Bizet’s opera ‘Carmen’ gives the well-known melodies a decidedly different and contemporary feel,” said Cheung. “It is exciting to look at the music with fresh eyes and ears and to bring out new sentiments and extremes through the new combination of sounds.”
Mansfield University Choral Activities Director Peggy Dettwiler will then conduct the EMMF Orchestra and 39 Festival Chorus singers with four soloists in performing Mozart’s popular “Coronation Mass K.317” that evening.
At 7 p.m. this Saturday, the EMMF Orchestra, conducted by Stephen Gunzenhauser, will perform “Classic Gems,” including Piazzolia’s “Tangazo,” Mozart’s Sinfonia Concertante” and Beethoven’s “Symphony No. 7” at 7 p.m. at the Corning Museum of Glass in Corning, N.Y. Buy one, get one free tickets will be available at the door.
“Explore the Universe” is a free concert featuring the EMMF Brass Quintet and percussion at 8 p.m. July 30 at Cherry Springs State Park at 4639 Cherry Springs Road, Coudersport. Judith Saxton and Brian Strawley on trumpet, Rebecca Dodson-Webster on French horn, Alexander Walden on trombone, Kevin Ladd on tuba and Jason Mathena on percussion will play musical arrangements under the stars in the Night Sky Viewing Area.
Among the selections are: “El Capitan,” “Romanian Folk Dances,” “The Severn Suite,” “Beale Street Blues,” “Just a Closer Walk,” ”In a Sentimental Mood,” “Mood Indigo,” “American Patrol,” “Moonlight Serenade,” “In the Mood,” “Stayin’ Alive,” “We Are the Champions” and “Message in a Bottle.” A laser-guided Night Sky Tour and a Moon Watch using telescopes will follow. Bring lawn chairs, blankets and coats. To preregister, call 814-435-1037, visit http://events.dcnr.pa.gov/cherry_springs_state_park/calendar or email cherryspringsee@pa.gov.
“From the Forests of La Plata to the Meadows of Bohemia” features Hua Jin and Phil Palermo on violin and Melanie Mashner on harp at 7 p.m. on Monday, July 31 at the Deane Center for the Performing Arts at 104 Main St., Wellsboro. To be played are: “Danse Macabre” in G Minor” for two violins, the “Café 1930” and “Night Club 1960” movements of Piazzolla’s “The History of the Tango” for violin and harp and “Capriccio No. 1 in D Minor” for violins.
Tuesday, Aug. 1 at 7 p.m. is “Under the Summer Sky” at the Gmeiner Art and Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro. The EMMF Brass Quintet and percussion will perform Michael Jackson’s “Smooth Criminal,” Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’,” “Mad World,” “Eye of the Tiger,” “We are the Champions,” “The Final Countdown,” “Paranoid Android,” Van Halen Rock Band’s “Jump,” Neil Diamond’s “I’m a Believer,” Sting’s “Message in a Bottle,” and John Lennon’s “Imagine,” as well as Bach’s “Badinerie,” Ewald’s “Quintet No. 2 in E-Flat for Brass” and Piazzolla’s “Tango Suite.”
“Anyone Can Play The Drums,” a free concert, is at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 2 at the Knoxville Yoked Church at 110 Alba St., Knoxville. Featured will be Jason Mathena and David Wert, percussionists. There will be a traditional Afro-Cuban “hands-on” demonstration. Selections to be performed are: “Clapping Music,” “Nature Boy,” “The Girl from Ipanema,” “Conversation for Two Tambourines,” “14 Modern Contest Solos for Snare Drum,” “A Xylophone Rag,” “Double Take,” “Circles of Ice,” “Catching Shadows,” “Rhythmic Caprice” and “Surface Tension.”
“Big Band Sounds from Hollywood” featuring jazz pianist Bram Wijnands, saxophonist Rick Doganiero and Friends is at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 3 in the Coolidge Theatre at the Deane Center for the Performing Arts at 104 Main St., Wellsboro. The music will be announced from the stage.
The 17th season will end with three EMMF Orchestra concerts: on Friday, Aug. 4 at Mansfield University, Saturday, Aug. 5 at the Corning Museum of Glass and a free Pops concert at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 5 at the Nasser Ice Rink at the Corning Civic Center Plaza in Corning, N.Y.
To purchase tickets or a flex pass or for more information, call 570-787-7800 or visit www.endlessmountain.net.