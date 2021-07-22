The Endless Mountain Music Festival continues with concerts daily for all ages now through Sunday, Aug. 1 at venues in Pennsylvania and New York.
The Festival Orchestra, conducted by Maestro Stephen Gunzenhauser will perform at 7 p.m. this Friday, July 23, this Saturday, July 24, Friday and Saturday, July 30 and 31 and for free at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 1. Two soloists, two duos and a quartet will present intimate concerts at 7 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, July 25-29.
At 7 p.m. Friday, July 23 in Steadman Theatre, the Festival Orchestra will play Piazzolla’s “The Four Seasons of Buenos Aires,” a series of single tango movements featuring Hua Jin on violin. Mansfield University Choral Activities Director Peggy Dettwiler will then conduct the orchestra and 33 MU Concert Choir members, including eight soloists, in a tribute to Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein.
In Steadman Theatre on Saturday, July 24 at 7 p.m., the Festival Orchestra will play Navarro’s “Downey Overture,” Paganini’s “Violin Concerto No. 1 in D Major” featuring Ilya Kaler on violin and Taneyev’s “Symphony No. 2 in D Minor.”
At the Clemens Center in Elmira, N.Y. on Sunday, July 25 at 7 p.m., pianist Gregory Martin and violinist Ilya Kaler will perform works by Mozart, Bach, Kreisler, Milstein and Beethoven.
Kansas City’s Bram Wijnands, a jazz, swing and stride pianist, will play at the Penn Wells Hotel in Wellsboro on Monday, July 26 at 7 p.m. For dinner reservations, call 570-724-2111. Doors for the concert only will open at 6:45 p.m.
The EMMF Woodwind Quintet and pianist Gregory Martin will play Tuesday, July 27 at 7 p.m. in the Deane Center for the Performing Arts in Wellsboro.
In Mansfield University’s Steadman Theatre at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 28 pianist Sheng Cai will give a recital.
During a free concert at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 29 at the Knoxville Yoked Church at 110 Alba St., Knoxville, singer-songwriter Abbie Gardner will perform original blues/Americana tunes.
On both Friday, July 30 and Saturday, July 31 at 7 p.m. in Mansfield University’s Steadman Theater, the Festival Orchestra will play.
The 15th season will end on Sunday, Aug. 1 at 2:30 p.m. with a free Pops Concert being given by the Festival Orchestra in memory of Robert N. Dunham at the Wellsboro Johnston Airport at 112 Runway Road near Wellsboro.
Youth, 20 and under, are admitted free to all EMMF concerts. To purchase individual tickets, call 570-787-7800 or visit www.endlessmountain.net. Tickets will also be sold at the door.