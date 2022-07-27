Between this Thursday, July 28 and Sunday, Aug. 7, the Endless Mountain Music Festival will continue with 12 concerts – one a day and two on Aug. 4 – for all ages featuring world-class musicians at venues in Pa. and N.Y.

At 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 28 in the Coolidge Theatre at the Deane Center for the Performing Arts at 104 Main Street in Wellsboro will be “A Tribute to Count Basie.” During his more than 60-year career, Basie, an American jazz pianist, organist, bandleader, and composer, helped to establish jazz as a serious art form and swing as one of jazz’s predominant styles. He also solidified the link between jazz and the blues. Performing will be the 14-member EMMF Little Big Band. Guest artists in the band are: jazz pianist Bram Wijnands of Kansas City, Missouri, Rick Doganiero of Wellsboro on baritone saxophone and Dick Adams of Williamsport on tenor sax. Also in the band are 11 orchestra musicians, including two alto saxophonists, three trumpet players, three trombonists, one tuba player, a percussionist, and one bass player. Audience members will be seated at tables and are encouraged to bring snacks and beverages.

Friday, July 29 at 7 p.m. at Mansfield University’s Steadman Theater, the Festival Orchestra, conducted by Maestro Stephen Gunzenhauser, will play Balakirev’s “Overture on Three Russian Themes” and Mozart’s “Concerto with Flute and Harp.” Peggy Dettwiler, MU Choral Activities director, will then conduct the orchestra, the 48-member Endless Mountain Music Festival Chorus, which includes 20 singers from the community, 18 eighth through 12th graders who are participating in MU’s Choral Academy for high school students and 10 current Mansfield University concert choir students, in a tribute to the music of Irving Berlin. Among the selections being performed are: “There’s No Business Like Show Business,” “Alexander’s Ragtime Band,” “Give Me Your Tired, Your Poor,” and “God Bless America.”

Saturday, July 30 at 7 p.m. at the Corning Museum of Glass in Corning, N.Y., the Festival Orchestra will perform a “Tribute to German Romantic Music” with selections by Mozart, Beethoven and Brahms. Siwoo Kim will be on violin and Daniel Kaler on cello.

At 8 p.m. on Sunday, July 31 enjoy an evening of free music by the EMMF Brass Quintet under the stars, followed by a stargazing tour of the night sky at Cherry Springs State Park located between Galeton and Coudersport in Potter County.

On Monday, Aug. 1 at 7 p.m. stride jazz pianist Bram Wijnands, a festival favorite, and clarinetist Jackie Gillette will perform in the main dining room at the Penn Wells Hotel at 62 Main Street in Wellsboro. Those who want to eat dinner between 5 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. are asked to call the hotel at 570-724-2111 for reservations or stop in.

Tuesday, Aug. 2 at 7 p.m. in the Grand Community Room at the Deane Center for the Performing Arts at 104 Main Street in Wellsboro will be a concert of works by Moszkowki, Grieg, Shostakovich and Sarasate for two violins and a piano. Featured will be violinists Hua Jin and Philip Palermo and pianist Greg Martin.

At 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3 at the Rockwell Museum at 111 Cedar Street in Corning, N.Y. singer-songwriter Abbie Gardner will perform songs from her newest album, “DobroSinger” released on May 13 of this year. The 11 tracks include four that Abbie co-wrote, five that Abbie wrote by herself and two cover songs. Her vocals and dobro playing have both matured to a place where they share the spotlight equally. This is the record she’s always wanted to make. It’s intimate, real and raw — her dobro and voice is recorded at home, without a band or any studio tricks to hide behind.

On Thursday, Aug. 4, there will be two EMMF concerts at 7 p.m., one at the 171 Cedar Arts Center in Corning, N.Y. featuring brass and strings and the other in Steadman Theater on the Mansfield University campus with pianist Sheng Cai performing selections for piano by Morawetz, Schubert, Tchaikovsky and Barber.

At 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5 in Steadman Theater on the Mansfield University campusthe Festival Orchestra will perform Lachner’s “Suite No. 7,” Saint-Saens’ “Piano Concerto #2” featuring pianist Sheng Cai and Tchaikovsky’s “Francesca da Rimini.”

On Saturday, Aug. 6 at 7 p.m. at the Corning Museum of Glass, the Festival Orchestra will perform eight short works written by young, emerging Hollywood composers in Los Angeles, Calif. to reflect eight decades of soundtracks for films for TV and cinema, from 1940 through 2020. Shown will be moving photos depicting each decade.

For the first time, the orchestra will present a free concert for the public at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7 in the open-air Nasser Ice Rink at the Corning Civic Center Plaza in Corning, N.Y. Featured will be Anthony Nunziata, a tenor direct from Nashville and Broadway.

The July 31 and August 7 concerts are free for all ages. Youth ages 20 and under are admitted free to all festival concerts.

For tickets, passes or more information, visit www.endlessmountain.net or call the Endless Mountain Music Festival Box Office at 570-787-7800. Tickets will also be sold at the door.