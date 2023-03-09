Meals on Wheels Endless Mountains, the home-delivered meal program of Bradford/Sullivan/Susquehanna/Tioga Area Agency on Aging, announced that it will participate in the annual March for Meals, a month-long, nationwide celebration of Meals on Wheels and the seniors who rely on the service to remain healthy and independent at home.
The annual March for Meals celebration commemorates the historic day in March 1972 when President Nixon signed into law a measure that amended the Older Americans Act of 1965 to include a national nutrition program for seniors 60 years and older. Since 2002, community-based Meals on Wheels programs from across the country have joined forces for the annual awareness campaign to celebrate this successful public-private partnership and garner the support needed to fill the gap between the seniors served and those still in need.
Meals on Wheels Endless Mountains serves a four-county service area, which includes residents of Bradford, Sullivan, Susquehanna, and Tioga counties in Pennsylvania. In 2022, Meals on Wheels Endless Mountains volunteer drivers delivered 142,673 meals to 709 older adults across the service area. With 12,000 Americans turning 60 each day, the program faces growing funding and volunteer needs.
For more information on how you can volunteer for the Meals on Wheels Endless Mountains Program or contribute to local seniors, call 800-982-4346.