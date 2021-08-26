The Morris Old Home Days is seeking entries for the parade, being held Labor Day, Sept. 6.
Pat Hopper, who is helping organize this year's parade, is seeking groups like scouts or motorcyclists, horses, dogs and other exhibitors willing to take part in the 10 a.m. parade.
"It's Americana, it's Old Home Days," Hopper said.
To have a unit in the parade, contact Hopper at 570-353-7670 or show up at the line-up at 9 a.m. The line-up takes place at Broughton's Garage at the southern intersection of Routes 287 and Route 414 to Blackwell. There is no fee to enter a unit; prizes will be awarded.
Old Home Days features traditional entertainment, tractor pulls, a flea market and local talent.
This year's event will be held Saturday through Monday, Sept. 4-6, at the Morris fire and ambulance grounds at the northern intersection of Routes 287 and 414 to Liberty.
Events kick off at 8 a.m. Saturday with breakfast until 10, when the tractor pulls begin and the flea market opens. Harold Benjamin and the Country Boys take the stage from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. followed by Night Owl from 4-8 p.m.
Bingo begins at noon and fireworks will close the day, weather permitting. In case of inclement weather, the firework display moves to Sunday night.
All three days will feature concession stands with sandwiches, french fries, funnel cakes and ice cream and sundaes.
Sunday's schedule is similar with breakfast from 8-10 a.m., and tractor pulls, flea market and Harold Benjamin returning at the same times. A community church service will be held in the fire department gym at 9 a.m. and an ox roast dinner begins serving at 11 a.m.
Bingo returns at noon, and Mason Dixon takes the stage from 4-8 p.m.
Youth and adults who want to display their talents can begin registering at 7 p.m. and performances will start onstage at 8 p.m.
Activities continue into Monday, Labor Day, with breakfast from 8-10 a.m. The parade will roll through the village on Route 287 at 10 a.m., and the flea market will reopen at the same time. The ox roast dinner begins serving at 11 a.m., Detour will play from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and bingo starts at noon.
Old Home Days is a fundraiser of the Morris Twp. Volunteer Fire Department and Ambulance Association.