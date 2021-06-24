It was a royal conundrum — literally. The Episcopal Church was (from the 17th century at Jamestown, Va.) the Church of England in America, which raised a problem at the time of the American Revolution. As the colonies severed their ties with the king, so did the church. Prayers for the king, for example, were removed from the new Book of Common Prayer.
Instead, prayers for the new nation were added, and eventually for the president and congress. Since the beginning of the ‘new’ Episcopal Church and the 1789 American Book of Common Prayer, Independence Day has been celebrated as a feast day with special readings from scripture and prayers assigned.
As the Fourth of July falls on a Sunday this year, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church on Pearl Street, Wellsboro, will observe the occasion in its regular services at 8 and 10 a.m. It is planned that Independence Day services will be offered annually thereafter. The community is welcome to attend. Holy communion will be offered at both services.