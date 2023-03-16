“The Episcopal Church Welcomes Scouts” is a banner that is hung at the National Scout Jamboree at their site in West Virginia. But it was hung at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Wellsboro in February as the parish celebrated Scout Sunday, an annual event around the anniversary of Scouting being brought to America in 1910.
The banner will go back to the National Jamboree this July, where thousands of Scouts from around the country will gather for a week of exciting activities.
This past Scout Sunday, it was officially announced that St. Paul’s Church would indeed be welcoming Scouts. Troop 24 in Wellsboro folded in 2020 mostly due to Covid-19. Fr. Erb suggested that a “new” Troop 24 be moved to St. Paul’s. Members of Troop 2046, who met at Middlebury Center, are actually in or closer to Wellsboro. The move made sense.
Additionally, a new “Troop for Girls” was in the planning stages, and they asked if they could likewise be sponsored by St. Paul’s. And how about the local Cub Scout Pack?
Already the Boy’s Troop has gone ice skating, had a Winter-Camp-Out overnight in Brookland/Ulysses, and a weekend ski trip. Two years, these same Scouts went to “Swamp Base” in Louisiana and plans are in the works for a 12-day trek to Philmont, the national Scout Ranch in New Mexico.
Girls and boys from kindergarten through high school are invited to explore what Scouting is about. For information, call the church office at 570-724-4771 or Fr. Erb directly at 570-241-2685.