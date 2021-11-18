A benefit for Robert Schultz will be held from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28, at the Mansfield YMCA.
Robert is a 17-year-old NortH Penn-Mansfield High School senior and active cross country member. He was dual enrolled in Mansfield University as well as taking Penn Now college credit classes. He loves helping others, solving complex puzzles and has an excellent work ethic.
He suffered a stroke on Oct. 17 caused by MSIC, which is a post-COVID inflammatory disease, and a continuously high fever. He was life flighted to Danville Geisinger. After two weeks, he was transferred to Williamsport for rehabilitation.
Robert has had to relearn to walk and talk, use his right hand, write and has been able to improve his life skills enough to return to his home for his recovery. He is now a Type 1 insulin dependent diabetic.
Throughout this ordeal, his smile has been a constant sign of his determination and good cheer in the face of these challenges, said his family and friends.
The public is invited to an afternoon of food, prizes, and games. There will be all types of soups and sandwiches, prizes and items up for auction.
The family thanks the many area businesses for donations of goods for the auctions and prizes.
For those who cannot make it to the benefit, but would like to donate: visit any Citizens And Northern Bank in person or mail to 1085 S. Main St., Mansfield, PA 16933. Indicate that this is a donation for Robert Shultz’s medical expenses.
There is also a Go Fund Me page at https://gofund.Me/377d70b7.