“About Three Hours from Being Somewhere,” an exhibition of works by Chad Andrews, will be at Gmeiner Art and Culture Center in Wellsboro.
Andrews will show work that chronicles his imagery development since arriving in the north central Pennsylvania region in 2006. He works in various styles and mediums with a national/international mindset, translating this perspective through local/personal imagery.
“The spectrum of my work ranges from non-objective to photorealism, pop to installation-based work, as well as a whole host of other mediums, methods, and conceptual directions,” Andrews said. “In 2016, I declared myself a regionalist that uses a pluralistic approach to image-making. Using pluralism, the multiple truths that happen simultaneously for any given event, I am using different mediums/techniques/styles to depict these multiple truths using the static nature of the two-dimensional pictorial plane. My interest in regionalism dovetails with my increasing awareness of the complexity of the communities around me.”
The title of the show stems from when he arrived in Montoursville in 2006.
“Here I am, about three hours from New York City, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and Washington, D.C. I am nowhere but centrally located in the middle of everywhere,” he said.
The show is displayed chronologically to see how his growth and mindset change towards the region over time.
The show will open on Wednesday, Aug. 11, and run through Friday, Sept. 24. The Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center is located at 134 Main St., Wellsboro.