Performances of Hamilton-Gibson’s production of “Exit Laughing” is a laugh-out-loud, fun-filled story of three women who are all feeling lost due to the death of their friend, Mary, the fourth member of their bridge club.

One of the three has the bright (and illegal) idea of “borrowing” their friend’s ashes from the funeral home and bringing them to their weekly bridge night.

What ensues is a wild time as the three bare their hidden souls and explore a whole new way of approaching life—while they have it.

Add a distraught daughter who has been stood up by a boyfriend one too many times, a visit from the law and plenty of beverage therapy for a night none of them will ever forget.

Deb Sawyer plays Connie, owner of the house where the bridge group meets.

The other bridge club members are: Robin Gaige as Millie and Natalie Kennedy as Leona. Amanda Fleming is Rachel, Connie’s daughter and Travis Twoey is the policeman.

Performances of this hilarious adult comedy will be in the Warehouse Theatre at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, March 3 and 4 and 10 and 11 and at 2:30 p.m. on Sundays, March 5 and 12.

Tickets are available online at hgp.booktix.com.

For more information, call 570-724-2079 or email hamgib@gmail.com.